Pilobolus Celebrates 50 Years with Performance at Pepperdine University

Internationally-acclaimed modern dance company Pilobolus is returning to Pepperdine University for a special 50-year anniversary performance at Smothers Theatre on Wednesday, January 25 at 8 PM. The "Big Five-Oh" event will be Pilobolus' 15th performance at Pepperdine.

"Pilobolus always bring their wit and stunning physical acumen to the stage at Pepperdine," said Rebecca Carson, managing director of the Lisa Smith Wengler Center for the Arts at Pepperdine University. "The audience can expect to be wowed and very much a part of the experience."

Founded in 1971 at Dartmouth College, Pilobolus has won numerous prestigious awards including a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Achievement in Cultural Programming. Over the past 50 years, the company has performed around the globe in events ranging from the Oscars to the Olympics and collaborated with some of the world's greatest influencers and creators.

"We are so fortunate to be able to do what we do," said Matt Kent, Pilobolus co-artistic director and former dancer. "People like us, and we can continue innovating and keep that ideal alive."