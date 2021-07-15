Niki Haris Will Return To Catalina Jazz Club In Hollywood For One Show Only This Month

Jazz chanteuse Niki Haris will return to Catalina Jazz Club in Hollywood for one show only on Thursday, July 22, at 8:30pm, it was announced today by Catalina Jazz Club and Chris Isaacson Presents. Led by musical director Mitchel Forman on piano, the band will also feature Melvin David on bass, Tony Pulizzi on guitar, and Gene Coye on drums. Haris will be joined by special guest Grammy Award-winner Steve Tyrell.



Get ready to bask in the majesty and ethereal nuance of Niki Haris with an intoxicating evening of jazz, blues, and inspiring melodies sure to soothe the soul. With a voice as smooth as velvet, Haris will serenade the audience with re-imagined arrangements of the classics while serving up her sassy insights and boisterous banter about life, love, motherhood, and her stellar career.



Niki Haris is the daughter of Grammy Award-nominated jazz pianist Gene Harris. She has toured the world's biggest stages from Carnegie Hall to Wembley Stadium, Lincoln Center to Staples Center, and everywhere in between. Known for her jazz, gospel, pop, and deep house vocals, she has performed with jazz greats like Stanley Turrentine, Red Holloway, and Ray Charles, as well as pop superstars Sheryl Crow, Whitney Houston, and most famously, as the big voice behind Madonna.



In over five decades in the music business, Steve Tyrell has achieved success as a singer, producer, musical supervisor, and most recently, radio host. For his work, he has earned a Grammy, a Daytime Emmy, and an ACE Award. As an artist, all 12 of his American Standards albums have achieved Top 5 status on Billboard's Jazz charts with his 2019 release, "A Song for You," reaching #1! His upcoming release, "Shades of Ray," is a tribute to the late great Ray Charles, and will be out September 24. Tyrell's work in the studio as a record producer has included collaborations with such diverse and legendary artists as Rod Stewart, Diana Ross, Ray Charles, Linda Ronstadt, and most recently with Kristin Chenoweth.



Mitchel Forman began playing piano at age seven. After graduating from Manhattan School of Music he began touring with some of the giants of jazz, such as Gerry Mulligan, Stan Getz, John McLaughlin, and Wayne Shorter. He was a top NY session musician on piano and keyboards for many years. He has recorded 14 CDs as a leader and played on countless others as a co-leader and sideman. He is also a composer of note, having scored two films and written numerous TV commercials. His jazz compositions have been recorded by Pat Metheny, Gary Burton, and many others.



Admission is $20-$35 (with VIP seating available at $50) and tickets may be purchased online at www.ticketweb.com, chrisisaacsonpresents.com, or catalinajazzclub.com. Doors open at 7pm for cocktail and dinner service (minimums apply) and showtime is 8:30pm. Catalina Jazz Club is located at 6725 W. Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood, 90028.