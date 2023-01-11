Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Long Island Awards
The audience has voted and the winners have been announced!
The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Long Island Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. The audiences have voted and made their selections for the best theatre and performances.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Winner: Matt Ranagan - A TRIP TO BROADWAY - Performers United Theatre Company
Runners-Up: Ryan Van Nostrand - SETH'S LIVE TALENT SHOWCASE - Don't Tell Mama NYC, Spot on Entertainment - TOTAL ECLIPSE OF THE CHARTS - John W Engeman Theater, Ryan Van Nostrand - BROADWAY BOUND - Islip High School
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Winner: David Hoffman - MATILDA - Merrick Theatre and Center for the Arts
Runners-Up: Vincent Ortega - HEAD OVER HEELS - The Gateway, Jojo Minasi - NEWSIES - Cultural Arts Playhouse, Adolpho Blaire & Christopher Noffke - GUYS & DOLLS - Plaza Broadway Long Island
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Winner: Joe Kassner - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Merrick Theatre and Center for the Arts
Runners-Up: Yuka Silvera - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - The Neo-Political Cowgirls, Bob Mackie - THE CHER SHOW - The Gateway, Joe Kassner - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Studio Theatre of Long Island
Best Direction Of A Musical
Winner: Tarmo Kirsimae - MATILDA - Merrick Theatre and Center for the Arts
Runners-Up: Will Pomerantz - RAGTIME - Baystreet Theatre, Sag Harbor NY, Paul Stancato - A BRONX TALE: THE MUSICAL - John W Engeman Theatre, Jordan Hue - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - CMPAC
Best Direction Of A Play
Winner: John Torres - SWEAT - Long Island Theatre Collective
Runners-Up: Tarmo Kirsimae - A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 - Merrick Theatre & Center for the Arts, Tommie Gibbons - RUN FOR YOUR WIFE - Studio Theatre - Manes, Tom Ciorciari - ANNA IN THE TROPICS - Eastline Theatre
Best Ensemble Performance
Winner: MATILDA - Merrick Theatre And Center for the Arts
Runners-Up: A BRONX TALE: THE MUSICAL - Engeman, SWEAT - Long Island Theatre Collective, NEWSIES - Cultural Arts Playhouse
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Winner: Daniella Cuttone - MATILDA - Merrick Theatre and Center for the Arts
Runners-Up: Tony Frangipane - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Cultural Arts Playhouse, Frank Danko - SWEAT - Long Island Theatre Collective, Aja M Jackson - ON YOUR FEET - John w Engeman theater
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Winner: Adam Slawitsky - MATILDA - Merrick Theatre and Center for the Arts
Runners-Up: Steven Altinel - PIPPIN - The Long Island Musical Theatre Festival, Charlie Reuter - THE CHER SHOW - The Gateway, Sandra A Vigliotti - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Studio Theatre Long Island
Best Musical
Winner: MATILDA - Merrick Theatre and Center for the Arts
Runners-Up: A BRONX TALE: THE MUSICAL - John W Engeman Theatre, GUYS & DOLLS - Plaza Broadway Long Island, FOOTLOOSE - Argyle Theater
Best New Play Or Musical
Winner: MYSTIC PIZZA - John W. Engeman Theater
Runners-Up: THE SCARECROW AND MS. GALE - South Shore Theatre Experience, GRUMPY OLD MEN - Studio Theatre of Long Island, TRAIN - Suffolk County Community College
Best Performer In A Musical
Winner: Charlotte Rocafort - MATILDA - Merrick Theatre
Runners-Up: Layla Turnier - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - CM Performing Arts Center, Hailey Pepe - MATILDA - Merrick Theatre, Billy Marengo - BONNIE & CLYDE - Studio Theatre
Best Performer In A Play
Winner: Blake Williams - SWEAT - Long Island Theatre Collective
Runners-Up: Ryan Van Nostrand - TRAIN - Suffolk county Community College, Christine Boehm - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Carriage House Players, Daniel Becker - THE MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET, ALIVE MUSICSL RADIO PLAY - Center Stage at Southampton Cultural Center
Best Play
Winner: SWEAT - Long Island Theatre Collective
Runners-Up: GUESS WHO'S COMING TO DINNER - Studio Theatre of Long Island, EVERY BRILLIANT THING - Theatre Three, FROST/NIXON - Studio Theatre (Manes)
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Winner: Tyler Patrick Matos - GODSPELL - Stage 74 / Star Playhouse
Runners-Up: Rick Grossman & Michael Visco - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Studio Theatre of Long Island, John Mazzarella - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - CM Performing Arts Center, Steven Velasquez - FOOTLOOSE - Argyle Theatre
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Winner: Jen LoPresti - MATILDA - Merrick Theatre and Center for the Arts
Runners-Up: Tim Haggerty - MAMMA MIA! - Theatre Three, Brianne Boyd - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - CMPAC, Michael Weisner - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Studio Theatre Long Island
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Winner: Michael Deaner - A BRONX TALE: THE MUSICAL - John W. Engeman
Runners-Up: John Mezzo - MATILDA - Merrick Theatre & Center For The Arts, Jenna Halvorsen - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Studio Theatre of Long Island, Martino Bonventre - A BRONX TALE: THE MUSICAL - Engeman Theater
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Winner: Tyler Smalling - THE SCARECROW & MS. GALE - South Shore Theatre Experience
Runners-Up: Kirby Mason - GUESS WHO'S COMING TO DINNER - Studio Theatre of Long Island, Laurie Atlas - A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 - Merrick Theatre & Center for the Arts, Richard Adler - THE MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET, ALIVE MUSICSL RADIO PLAY - Center Stage at Southampton Cultural Center
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
Winner: CAMP ROCK - Merrick Theatre and Center for the Arts
Runners-Up: ROCK OF AGES - CM Performing Arts Center, BEAUTY & THE BEAST - John W. Engeman Theater, PINKALICIOUS - John W. Engeman Theater
Favorite Local Theatre
Winner: Merrick Theatre & Center for the Arts
Runners-Up: John W. Engeman Theater, CM Performing Arts Center, Cultural Arts Playhouse