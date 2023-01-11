Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Long Island Awards

The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Long Island Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. The audiences have voted and made their selections for the best theatre and performances.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Winner: Matt Ranagan - A TRIP TO BROADWAY - Performers United Theatre Company



Runners-Up: Ryan Van Nostrand - SETH'S LIVE TALENT SHOWCASE - Don't Tell Mama NYC, Spot on Entertainment - TOTAL ECLIPSE OF THE CHARTS - John W Engeman Theater, Ryan Van Nostrand - BROADWAY BOUND - Islip High School

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: David Hoffman - MATILDA - Merrick Theatre and Center for the Arts



Runners-Up: Vincent Ortega - HEAD OVER HEELS - The Gateway, Jojo Minasi - NEWSIES - Cultural Arts Playhouse, Adolpho Blaire & Christopher Noffke - GUYS & DOLLS - Plaza Broadway Long Island

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Joe Kassner - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Merrick Theatre and Center for the Arts



Runners-Up: Yuka Silvera - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - The Neo-Political Cowgirls, Bob Mackie - THE CHER SHOW - The Gateway, Joe Kassner - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Studio Theatre of Long Island

Best Direction Of A Musical

Winner: Tarmo Kirsimae - MATILDA - Merrick Theatre and Center for the Arts



Runners-Up: Will Pomerantz - RAGTIME - Baystreet Theatre, Sag Harbor NY, Paul Stancato - A BRONX TALE: THE MUSICAL - John W Engeman Theatre, Jordan Hue - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - CMPAC

Best Direction Of A Play

Winner: John Torres - SWEAT - Long Island Theatre Collective



Runners-Up: Tarmo Kirsimae - A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 - Merrick Theatre & Center for the Arts, Tommie Gibbons - RUN FOR YOUR WIFE - Studio Theatre - Manes, Tom Ciorciari - ANNA IN THE TROPICS - Eastline Theatre

Best Ensemble Performance

Winner: MATILDA - Merrick Theatre And Center for the Arts



Runners-Up: A BRONX TALE: THE MUSICAL - Engeman, SWEAT - Long Island Theatre Collective, NEWSIES - Cultural Arts Playhouse

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Daniella Cuttone - MATILDA - Merrick Theatre and Center for the Arts



Runners-Up: Tony Frangipane - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Cultural Arts Playhouse, Frank Danko - SWEAT - Long Island Theatre Collective, Aja M Jackson - ON YOUR FEET - John w Engeman theater

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Winner: Adam Slawitsky - MATILDA - Merrick Theatre and Center for the Arts



Runners-Up: Steven Altinel - PIPPIN - The Long Island Musical Theatre Festival, Charlie Reuter - THE CHER SHOW - The Gateway, Sandra A Vigliotti - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Studio Theatre Long Island

Best Musical

Winner: MATILDA - Merrick Theatre and Center for the Arts



Runners-Up: A BRONX TALE: THE MUSICAL - John W Engeman Theatre, GUYS & DOLLS - Plaza Broadway Long Island, FOOTLOOSE - Argyle Theater

Best New Play Or Musical

Winner: MYSTIC PIZZA - John W. Engeman Theater



Runners-Up: THE SCARECROW AND MS. GALE - South Shore Theatre Experience, GRUMPY OLD MEN - Studio Theatre of Long Island, TRAIN - Suffolk County Community College

Best Performer In A Musical

Winner: Charlotte Rocafort - MATILDA - Merrick Theatre



Runners-Up: Layla Turnier - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - CM Performing Arts Center, Hailey Pepe - MATILDA - Merrick Theatre, Billy Marengo - BONNIE & CLYDE - Studio Theatre

Best Performer In A Play

Winner: Blake Williams - SWEAT - Long Island Theatre Collective



Runners-Up: Ryan Van Nostrand - TRAIN - Suffolk county Community College, Christine Boehm - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Carriage House Players, Daniel Becker - THE MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET, ALIVE MUSICSL RADIO PLAY - Center Stage at Southampton Cultural Center

Best Play

Winner: SWEAT - Long Island Theatre Collective



Runners-Up: GUESS WHO'S COMING TO DINNER - Studio Theatre of Long Island, EVERY BRILLIANT THING - Theatre Three, FROST/NIXON - Studio Theatre (Manes)

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Tyler Patrick Matos - GODSPELL - Stage 74 / Star Playhouse



Runners-Up: Rick Grossman & Michael Visco - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Studio Theatre of Long Island, John Mazzarella - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - CM Performing Arts Center, Steven Velasquez - FOOTLOOSE - Argyle Theatre

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Jen LoPresti - MATILDA - Merrick Theatre and Center for the Arts



Runners-Up: Tim Haggerty - MAMMA MIA! - Theatre Three, Brianne Boyd - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - CMPAC, Michael Weisner - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Studio Theatre Long Island

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Winner: Michael Deaner - A BRONX TALE: THE MUSICAL - John W. Engeman



Runners-Up: John Mezzo - MATILDA - Merrick Theatre & Center For The Arts, Jenna Halvorsen - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Studio Theatre of Long Island, Martino Bonventre - A BRONX TALE: THE MUSICAL - Engeman Theater

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Winner: Tyler Smalling - THE SCARECROW & MS. GALE - South Shore Theatre Experience



Runners-Up: Kirby Mason - GUESS WHO'S COMING TO DINNER - Studio Theatre of Long Island, Laurie Atlas - A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 - Merrick Theatre & Center for the Arts, Richard Adler - THE MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET, ALIVE MUSICSL RADIO PLAY - Center Stage at Southampton Cultural Center

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

Winner: CAMP ROCK - Merrick Theatre and Center for the Arts



Runners-Up: ROCK OF AGES - CM Performing Arts Center, BEAUTY & THE BEAST - John W. Engeman Theater, PINKALICIOUS - John W. Engeman Theater

Favorite Local Theatre

Winner: Merrick Theatre & Center for the Arts



Runners-Up: John W. Engeman Theater, CM Performing Arts Center, Cultural Arts Playhouse