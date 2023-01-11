Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
BWW Regional Awards

Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Long Island Awards

The audience has voted and the winners have been announced!

Jan. 11, 2023  

The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Long Island Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. The audiences have voted and made their selections for the best theatre and performances.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Winner: Matt Ranagan - A TRIP TO BROADWAY - Performers United Theatre Company

Runners-Up: Ryan Van Nostrand - SETH'S LIVE TALENT SHOWCASE - Don't Tell Mama NYC, Spot on Entertainment - TOTAL ECLIPSE OF THE CHARTS - John W Engeman Theater, Ryan Van Nostrand - BROADWAY BOUND - Islip High School

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: David Hoffman - MATILDA - Merrick Theatre and Center for the Arts

Runners-Up: Vincent Ortega - HEAD OVER HEELS - The Gateway, Jojo Minasi - NEWSIES - Cultural Arts Playhouse, Adolpho Blaire & Christopher Noffke - GUYS & DOLLS - Plaza Broadway Long Island

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Joe Kassner - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Merrick Theatre and Center for the Arts

Runners-Up: Yuka Silvera - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - The Neo-Political Cowgirls, Bob Mackie - THE CHER SHOW - The Gateway, Joe Kassner - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Studio Theatre of Long Island

Best Direction Of A Musical

Winner: Tarmo Kirsimae - MATILDA - Merrick Theatre and Center for the Arts

Runners-Up: Will Pomerantz - RAGTIME - Baystreet Theatre, Sag Harbor NY, Paul Stancato - A BRONX TALE: THE MUSICAL - John W Engeman Theatre, Jordan Hue - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - CMPAC

Best Direction Of A Play

Winner: John Torres - SWEAT - Long Island Theatre Collective

Runners-Up: Tarmo Kirsimae - A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 - Merrick Theatre & Center for the Arts, Tommie Gibbons - RUN FOR YOUR WIFE - Studio Theatre - Manes, Tom Ciorciari - ANNA IN THE TROPICS - Eastline Theatre

Best Ensemble Performance

Winner: MATILDA - Merrick Theatre And Center for the Arts

Runners-Up: A BRONX TALE: THE MUSICAL - Engeman, SWEAT - Long Island Theatre Collective, NEWSIES - Cultural Arts Playhouse

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Daniella Cuttone - MATILDA - Merrick Theatre and Center for the Arts

Runners-Up: Tony Frangipane - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Cultural Arts Playhouse, Frank Danko - SWEAT - Long Island Theatre Collective, Aja M Jackson - ON YOUR FEET - John w Engeman theater

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Winner: Adam Slawitsky - MATILDA - Merrick Theatre and Center for the Arts

Runners-Up: Steven Altinel - PIPPIN - The Long Island Musical Theatre Festival, Charlie Reuter - THE CHER SHOW - The Gateway, Sandra A Vigliotti - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Studio Theatre Long Island

Best Musical

Winner: MATILDA - Merrick Theatre and Center for the Arts

Runners-Up: A BRONX TALE: THE MUSICAL - John W Engeman Theatre, GUYS & DOLLS - Plaza Broadway Long Island, FOOTLOOSE - Argyle Theater

Best New Play Or Musical

Winner: MYSTIC PIZZA - John W. Engeman Theater

Runners-Up: THE SCARECROW AND MS. GALE - South Shore Theatre Experience, GRUMPY OLD MEN - Studio Theatre of Long Island, TRAIN - Suffolk County Community College

Best Performer In A Musical

Winner: Charlotte Rocafort - MATILDA - Merrick Theatre

Runners-Up: Layla Turnier - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - CM Performing Arts Center, Hailey Pepe - MATILDA - Merrick Theatre, Billy Marengo - BONNIE & CLYDE - Studio Theatre

Best Performer In A Play

Winner: Blake Williams - SWEAT - Long Island Theatre Collective

Runners-Up: Ryan Van Nostrand - TRAIN - Suffolk county Community College, Christine Boehm - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Carriage House Players, Daniel Becker - THE MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET, ALIVE MUSICSL RADIO PLAY - Center Stage at Southampton Cultural Center

Best Play

Winner: SWEAT - Long Island Theatre Collective

Runners-Up: GUESS WHO'S COMING TO DINNER - Studio Theatre of Long Island, EVERY BRILLIANT THING - Theatre Three, FROST/NIXON - Studio Theatre (Manes)

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Tyler Patrick Matos - GODSPELL - Stage 74 / Star Playhouse

Runners-Up: Rick Grossman & Michael Visco - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Studio Theatre of Long Island, John Mazzarella - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - CM Performing Arts Center, Steven Velasquez - FOOTLOOSE - Argyle Theatre

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Jen LoPresti - MATILDA - Merrick Theatre and Center for the Arts

Runners-Up: Tim Haggerty - MAMMA MIA! - Theatre Three, Brianne Boyd - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - CMPAC, Michael Weisner - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Studio Theatre Long Island

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Winner: Michael Deaner - A BRONX TALE: THE MUSICAL - John W. Engeman

Runners-Up: John Mezzo - MATILDA - Merrick Theatre & Center For The Arts, Jenna Halvorsen - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Studio Theatre of Long Island, Martino Bonventre - A BRONX TALE: THE MUSICAL - Engeman Theater

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Winner: Tyler Smalling - THE SCARECROW & MS. GALE - South Shore Theatre Experience

Runners-Up: Kirby Mason - GUESS WHO'S COMING TO DINNER - Studio Theatre of Long Island, Laurie Atlas - A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 - Merrick Theatre & Center for the Arts, Richard Adler - THE MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET, ALIVE MUSICSL RADIO PLAY - Center Stage at Southampton Cultural Center

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

Winner: CAMP ROCK - Merrick Theatre and Center for the Arts

Runners-Up: ROCK OF AGES - CM Performing Arts Center, BEAUTY & THE BEAST - John W. Engeman Theater, PINKALICIOUS - John W. Engeman Theater

Favorite Local Theatre

Winner: Merrick Theatre & Center for the Arts

Runners-Up: John W. Engeman Theater, CM Performing Arts Center, Cultural Arts Playhouse



Related Stories
Chris Rice-Thomson Joins Long Island Nonprofit Benefit Concert Photo
Chris Rice-Thomson Joins Long Island Nonprofit Benefit Concert
 Hindi's Libraries, a literary nonprofit that donates new and gently used children's books to recipients at no cost, has announced Chris Rice-Thomson as the master of ceremonies for its benefit concert featuring singer, songwriter and actor Martin Kae.
UNBOSSED & UNBOWED: The Shirley Chisholm Story Comes to Bay Street Theater Photo
UNBOSSED & UNBOWED: The Shirley Chisholm Story Comes to Bay Street Theater
Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts will present Unbossed & Unbowed, a one-woman play written and performed by Ingrid Griffith about the life of Shirley Chisholm, the first African-American woman to run for the Presidency of the United States.
Danny Gardner, Emily Larger & James D Sasser to Star in DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS at The Photo
Danny Gardner, Emily Larger & James D Sasser to Star in DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS at The John W. Engeman Theater
The John W. Engeman Theater announced the cast and creative team of DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS. See the full cast, how to purchase tickets, and more!
Productions Over The Rainbow Inc To Present GODSPELL in January Photo
Productions Over The Rainbow Inc To Present GODSPELL in January
Productions Over the Rainbow's GODSPELL will be on stage at Seneca Middle School, located at 850 Main Street in Holbrook, NY for two nights only: January 20th and 21st at 7PM.

