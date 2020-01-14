Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld Long Island Awards

Following a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Long Island Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The nominees were set, audiences voted, and now we get to recognize local theatres and performers for their outstanding achievement!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019.

Theatres and individual winners can download digital certificates for use on social media, website, and print HERE.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Best Actor in a Musical

Tom Souhrada - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Gateway Playhouse

Best Actor in a Play

JUSTIN HARRIS - LOVE/SICK - RIVERHEAD FACULTY COMMUNITY THEATRE

Best Actress in a Musical

Jenna Halvorsen - MAMMA MIA - Merrick Theater and Center for the Arts

Best Actress in a Play

Cassandra LaRocco - THE MIRACLE WORKER - Theatre Three

Best Choreographer

Eugenio Contenti - THE FULL MONTY - The Argyle Theatre

Best Costume Design in a Musical

Chakira Doherty - WIZARD OF OZ - Theatre Three

Best Costume Design in a Play

Lyn Ciorciari - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - EastLine Theatre

Best Director of a Musical

Jeffrey Sanzel - JEKYLL AND HYDE - Theatre Three

Best Director of a Play

Bradlee E. Bing - THE MIRACLE WORKER - Theatre Three

Best Ensemble Performance in a Musical

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Gateway Playhouse

Best Ensemble Performance in a Play

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Theatre Three

Best Lighting Design in a Musical

Robert W. Henderson, Jr. - JEKYL & HYDE - Theatre Three

Best Lighting Design in a Play

Stacey Boggs - THE MIRACLE WORKER - Theatre Three

Best Musical

MAMMA MIA - Merrick Theater and Center for the Arts

Best Musical Direction

Adam Slawitsky - MAMMA MIA - Merrick Theater and Center for the Arts

Best Play

THE MIRACLE WORKER - Theatre Three

Best Set Design in a Musical

Colin O'Leary - WEST SIDE STORY - Merrick Theater and Center for the Arts

Best Set Design in a Play

Randall Parsons - THE MIRACLE WORKER - Theatre Three

Best Sound Design in a Musical

Tim Haggerty - JEKYLL AND HYDE - Theatre Three

Best Sound Design in a Play

Jess Barenzano - MACBETH - EastLine Theatre

