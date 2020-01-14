Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld Long Island Awards
Following a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Long Island Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The nominees were set, audiences voted, and now we get to recognize local theatres and performers for their outstanding achievement!
Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019.
Theatres and individual winners can download digital certificates for use on social media, website, and print HERE.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Actor in a Musical
Tom Souhrada - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Gateway Playhouse
Best Actor in a Play
JUSTIN HARRIS - LOVE/SICK - RIVERHEAD FACULTY COMMUNITY THEATRE
Best Actress in a Musical
Jenna Halvorsen - MAMMA MIA - Merrick Theater and Center for the Arts
Best Actress in a Play
Cassandra LaRocco - THE MIRACLE WORKER - Theatre Three
Best Choreographer
Eugenio Contenti - THE FULL MONTY - The Argyle Theatre
Best Costume Design in a Musical
Chakira Doherty - WIZARD OF OZ - Theatre Three
Best Costume Design in a Play
Lyn Ciorciari - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - EastLine Theatre
Best Director of a Musical
Jeffrey Sanzel - JEKYLL AND HYDE - Theatre Three
Best Director of a Play
Bradlee E. Bing - THE MIRACLE WORKER - Theatre Three
Best Ensemble Performance in a Musical
THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Gateway Playhouse
Best Ensemble Performance in a Play
A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Theatre Three
Best Lighting Design in a Musical
Robert W. Henderson, Jr. - JEKYL & HYDE - Theatre Three
Best Lighting Design in a Play
Stacey Boggs - THE MIRACLE WORKER - Theatre Three
Best Musical
MAMMA MIA - Merrick Theater and Center for the Arts
Best Musical Direction
Adam Slawitsky - MAMMA MIA - Merrick Theater and Center for the Arts
Best Play
THE MIRACLE WORKER - Theatre Three
Best Set Design in a Musical
Colin O'Leary - WEST SIDE STORY - Merrick Theater and Center for the Arts
Best Set Design in a Play
Randall Parsons - THE MIRACLE WORKER - Theatre Three
Best Sound Design in a Musical
Tim Haggerty - JEKYLL AND HYDE - Theatre Three
Best Sound Design in a Play
Jess Barenzano - MACBETH - EastLine Theatre
