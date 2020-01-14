BWW Regional Awards

Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld Long Island Awards

Article Pixel Jan. 14, 2020  

Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld Long Island AwardsFollowing a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Long Island Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The nominees were set, audiences voted, and now we get to recognize local theatres and performers for their outstanding achievement!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019.

Theatres and individual winners can download digital certificates for use on social media, website, and print HERE.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Best Actor in a Musical
Tom Souhrada - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Gateway Playhouse

Best Actor in a Play
JUSTIN HARRIS - LOVE/SICK - RIVERHEAD FACULTY COMMUNITY THEATRE

Best Actress in a Musical
Jenna Halvorsen - MAMMA MIA - Merrick Theater and Center for the Arts

Best Actress in a Play
Cassandra LaRocco - THE MIRACLE WORKER - Theatre Three

Best Choreographer
Eugenio Contenti - THE FULL MONTY - The Argyle Theatre

Best Costume Design in a Musical
Chakira Doherty - WIZARD OF OZ - Theatre Three

Best Costume Design in a Play
Lyn Ciorciari - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - EastLine Theatre

Best Director of a Musical
Jeffrey Sanzel - JEKYLL AND HYDE - Theatre Three

Best Director of a Play
Bradlee E. Bing - THE MIRACLE WORKER - Theatre Three

Best Ensemble Performance in a Musical
THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Gateway Playhouse

Best Ensemble Performance in a Play
A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Theatre Three

Best Lighting Design in a Musical
Robert W. Henderson, Jr. - JEKYL & HYDE - Theatre Three

Best Lighting Design in a Play
Stacey Boggs - THE MIRACLE WORKER - Theatre Three

Best Musical
MAMMA MIA - Merrick Theater and Center for the Arts

Best Musical Direction
Adam Slawitsky - MAMMA MIA - Merrick Theater and Center for the Arts

Best Play
THE MIRACLE WORKER - Theatre Three

Best Set Design in a Musical
Colin O'Leary - WEST SIDE STORY - Merrick Theater and Center for the Arts

Best Set Design in a Play
Randall Parsons - THE MIRACLE WORKER - Theatre Three

Best Sound Design in a Musical
Tim Haggerty - JEKYLL AND HYDE - Theatre Three

Best Sound Design in a Play
Jess Barenzano - MACBETH - EastLine Theatre

TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.


Get Notified About The Next Round of Nominations & Voting!
Sign Up For Email Alerts!





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • MEN ARE FROM MARS-WOMEN ARE FROM VENUS LIVE! Comes to North Coast Rep
  • THE FANTASTICKS Plays 3Below In San Jose Beginning January 30
  • SACRA/PROFANA Will Present MUSIC AS SOCIAL CHANGE
  • Cast and Creative Announced for West Coast Premiere of HURRICANE DIANE
    • Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement