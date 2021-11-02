WHITE CHRISTMAS to be Presented at the John W. Engeman Theater

The John W. Engeman Theater has announced the cast and creative team for WHITE CHRISTMAS. Performances begin on Thursday, November 11, 2021, and run through Sunday, January 2, 2022.

Based on the beloved film, this heartwarming adaptation follows vaudeville stars and veterans Bob Wallace and Phil Davis as they head to Vermont to pursue romance with a duo of beautiful singing sisters. This family classic features beloved songs by Irving Berlin including Blue Skies, I Love A Piano, How Deep Is The Ocean and the perennial favorite, White Christmas. WHITE CHRISTMAS is an uplifting musical and a perfect way to spend holiday time with your loved ones.

WHITE CHRISTMAS is Directed by MATT KUNKEL (Engeman Credits: Sunset Boulevard and Elf the Musical; National Tours: An Officer and a Gentleman Candide,a??Elf the Musical; Regional: The Muny, St. Louis Symphony, L&L/92nd St Y, Carnegie Hall, Kennedy Center, Reading for The Met, Actors Fund, NAMT and Transport Group) and Choreographed by Drew Humphrey (Engeman Theater: Oklahoma, Mary Poppins, A Chorus Line, Singin' In The Rain, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Guys and Dolls, 42nd Street, and Gypsy).

The Creative Team includes Camille Johnson (Musical Director), Kyle Dixon (Scenic Design), Dustin Cross (Costume Design), AARON BOWERSOX (Lighting Design), Laura Shubert (Sound Design), CONOR DONNELLY (Wig Design), Kristie Moschetta (Props Design), Gayle Seay, SCOTT WOJCIK and Holly Buczek of WOJCIK/SEAY CASTING (Casting Directors), Leila Scandar (Production Stage Manager), and KATIE SPINA (Assistant Stage Manager).

WHITE CHRISTMAS is being produced for the John W. Engeman Theater by RICHARD DOLCE.

The cast of WHITE CHRISTMAS features Darien Crago as Judy Haynes (Engeman Theater: White Christmas, 42nd Street; Broadway: Holiday Inn; Off-Broadway: Lady, Be Good, Paint Your Wagon; National Tours: White Christmas; Film/TV: "Fosse/Verdon," and "Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"), MEADOW NGUY as Betty Haynes (Off-Broadway:a??Interstellar Cinderella; Regional: Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre, Alabama Shakespeare Festival, Indiana Festival of Theatre,a?? Cardinal Stage Theatre Company,a?? Stray Dog Theatre Company;a?? Film/TV:a??"The Blacklist,"a??"The Artist'sa??Wife,"a??"The Honeypot," "Law and Order SVU,"a??"Madam Secretary," anda??"Hunters."), Daniel Plimpton as Phil Davis (Engeman Theater: Thoroughly Modern Millie, Singin' In The Rain; National Tours: The Book of Mormon, Spring Awakening, and White Christmas), and Aaron Young as Bob Wallace (Broadway: Fiddler on the Roof, Tours: Tokyo Philharmonic, Regional: Utah Shakespeare Festival, Arvada Center, Tuacahn Amphitheatre, the REV, Goodspeed Opera House, Pittsburgh CLO, and the 5th Ave. Theatre).

The cast includes AnnaBelle Deaner as Susan Waverly, Keith Lee Grant as General Henry Waverly, and Suzanne Mason as Martha.

The ensemble includes Nick Abbott, Emily Applebaum, Justin Campbell, SYDNEY CHOW, Joshua Keen, Elizabeth McGuire, NICK MONALDO, Terry Palasz, RYAN RODINO, EVAN SHEETS, JULIA SPRINGER, Stephen Valenti, MAYA IMANI, and AUSTIN IOVANNIA.

WHITE CHRISTMAS will play the following performance schedule: Thursdays at 8:00pm, Fridays at 8:00pm, Saturdays at 3:00pm and 8:00pm, and Sundays at 2:00pm. Some Wednesday and Sunday evenings are available. Tickets are $80 for matinees and on Saturday evenings, $75 all other performances and may be purchased by calling (631) 261-2900, going online at www.EngemanTheater.com, or by visiting the Engeman Theater Box Office at 250 Main Street, Northport. Visa, MasterCard, Discover and American Express accepted.

For a complete show schedule and more information contact the theater directly at 631-261-2900, visit the box office at 250 Main Street, Northport or visit www.EngemanTheater.com