US Olympian Polina Edmunds Will Join Nancy Kerrigan In Holiday Spectacular On Ice At Patchogue Theatre

US Olympian Polina Edmunds will join NANCY KERRIGAN in The Gateway's Holiday Spectacular on Ice at Patchogue Theatre!

Polina Edmunds has been skating since the age of two and rose quickly through skating's ranks. She won the 2013 U.S. Junior National Championships and competed on the Junior Grand Prix Circuit in the fall of 2013. She earned two titles in Mexico and Belarus and qualified for the Junior Grand Prix Final. In 2014, Polina won the silver medal in the U.S. Figure Skating Championships and earned a spot on the U.S. Olympic Team.

Polina finished in the top 10 at both the Olympics and the World Championships in 2014, and was the youngest member of the U.S. Figure Skating Olympic team since Tara Lipinski in 1998. Polina started off the 2014-2015 season with gold at the 2014 U.S. International Classic. She finished fourth at the 2015 U.S. Championships and was named to the 2015 World Team. Polina then went on to win gold at the 2015 Four Continents Championships in Seoul, Korea.

Polina has established that she can compete with the top skaters in the world. She won the short program at the 2016 U.S. Figure Skating Championships in St. Paul, Minnesota, and was the only top skater in the field to produce two nearly flawless routines.

A proven technical commodity since her days at the junior and novice levels, Polina is now emerging as one of the top artists in the sport at the senior level. She has worked very hard with longtime coach, David Glynn, and choreographer Rudy Galindo - the 1996 men's national champion - to showcase her long lines and balletic style on the ice.

In addition to her ability to land difficult triple-triple jump combinations, the 5-foot-8 Polina shined in her short program, which she skated to Beethoven's "Moonlight Sonata" and in her free skate, which she performed to music from "Gone with the Wind."

Polina organized & choreographed "Skating in a Princess Wonderland" - two holiday figure skating shows at Sharks Ice San Jose. Polina showcased not only her talent, but the bright future of San Jose figure skating.

Capture the magic of the season as The Gateway magically transforms Patchogue Theatre's stage into an ice rink for The Gateway's Holiday Spectacular On Ice with Host and Two Time Olympic Figure Skating Star NANCY KERRIGAN!

This enchanting musical celebration opens Thursday, December 17 and runs through January 1. For tickets, contact the Box Office at (631) 286-1133 or buy online at https://TheGateway.org/.