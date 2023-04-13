Theatre Three Presents THE ADVENTURES OF PETER RABBIT This Month

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Apr. 13, 2023  
Peter, Flopsy, Mopsy, Cotton-Tail, Benjamin Bunny, the McGregors and all their friends come to life in this delightful adaption suggested by the characters created by Beatrix Potter. THE ADVENTURES OF PETER RABBIT is family fun and a Theatre Three tradition for the spring break! All Tickets $10

THE ADVENTURES OF PETER RABBIT


April 5 - April 29, 2023
Wednesday April 5 @ 11:00 am
Thursdays April 6, 13 @ 11:00 am
Fridays April 7, 14 @ 11:00 am
Saturdays April 8, 15, 22, 29 @ 11:00 am
Sensory Sensitive Performance: Sunday, April 16 @ 11:00 am


For tickets or more information, please call 631-928-9100 or visit Click Here.




