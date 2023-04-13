Theatre Three Presents THE ADVENTURES OF PETER RABBIT This Month

Theatre Three, located at 412 Main Street in Port Jefferson, presents 'The Adventures of Peter Rabbit'.

Peter, Flopsy, Mopsy, Cotton-Tail, Benjamin Bunny, the McGregors and all their friends come to life in this delightful adaption suggested by the characters created by Beatrix Potter. THE ADVENTURES OF PETER RABBIT is family fun and a Theatre Three tradition for the spring break! All Tickets $10

THE ADVENTURES OF PETER RABBIT



April 5 - April 29, 2023

Wednesday April 5 @ 11:00 am

Thursdays April 6, 13 @ 11:00 am

Fridays April 7, 14 @ 11:00 am

Saturdays April 8, 15, 22, 29 @ 11:00 am

Sensory Sensitive Performance: Sunday, April 16 @ 11:00 am





For tickets or more information, please call 631-928-9100 or visit Click Here.