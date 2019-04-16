Theatre Three Announces Its 50th Anniversary Season - GREASE, JEKYLL AND HYDE, and More!

Theatre Three has announced its 50th anniversary season: the international hit Jekyll and Hyde: The Musical; it's thirty-sixth production of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol; Alfred Uhry's Pulitzer Prize-Winning Driving Miss Daisy; the family musical Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat; the heartfelt and heartbreaking Steel Magnolias; and the world's most popular musical: Grease.

Theatre Three features the only children's theatre committed to presenting original musicals. This season the company will present Cinderella; Pinocchio;, A Kooky Spooky Halloween; Barnaby Saves Christmas; Little Red Riding Hood: A Tale of Safety for Today; Hansel and Gretel or "A Question of Crumbs"; The Adventures of Peter Rabbit; and Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

In addition, educational programs will continue to tour Long Island schools with From the Fires: Voices of the Holocaust; Class Dismissed: The Bullying Project; and Stand Up! Stand Out! The Bullying Project. Currently in development is a production addressing the opioid crisis: Boarding the Bus.

Theatre Three will celebrate its fiftieth anniversary with a series of events the weekend of June 5, including a formal dinner honoring its Executive Artistic Director Jeffrey Sanzel, who marks his thirtieth year with the company, and a performance featuring performances from its five decade history.

Theatre Three. 412 Main Street/PO Box 512, Port Jefferson, New York 11777.

Box Office: (631) 928-9100.

Group Sales: (631) 928-1130.

Business Office: (631) 928-9202.

www.TheatreThree.com.





