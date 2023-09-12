The Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center Will Honor Silent Film Day With ASL Movie WHAT?

The event is on Friday September 29th 2023.

By: Sep. 12, 2023

In honor of National Silent Film Day, the Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center will screen the silent comedy WHAT?

Starring John Maucere as Don, WHAT? tells the story of a struggling Deaf actor who is tired of humiliating himself on auditions. A comedic send-up of the Hollywood movie industry filmed in the black and while silent film style, Don decides to take matters into his own...hands.

Tickets can be purchased

ASL interpreters will be provided.

Generously Sponsored by Suffolk Independent Living Organization (SILO) Inc




