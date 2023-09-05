The Staller Center's Fall 2023 Season To Feature Leslie Odom Jr., Tom Segura and More

The Staller Center for the Arts Fall 2023 Season kicks off tonight in a sold out performance from Corinne Bailey Rae.

The Fall 2023 Season offers up a diverse array of artists from country and comedy to pop and classical, and dance and kids shows that are fun for the entire family. Season highlights include Leslie Odom Jr., Tom Segura (SOLD OUT), LeAnn Rimes, Pat Metheny, Corinne Bailey Rae (SOLD OUT), Evan Rachel Wood, and Zane Carney in Evan + Zane, Jessica Vosk, Isaac Mizrahi, Jane Monheit, and many more. Full season schedule and information below or visit Click Here.

The Fall 2023 Season kicks off on Tuesday, September 5 with a SOLD OUT performance by Corinne Bailey Rae in her new BLACK RAINBOWS TOUR. The performance is the first one on the new Black Rainbows Tour, marking her long-awaited return album.

At the end of September, don't miss the legendary Jazz Guitarist, Pat Metheny in his Dreambox Tour, his first-ever solo tour. Pat Metheny is a naturally gifted guitarist, boasting twenty Grammy Awards in twelve different categories. With a flawless career of nearly fifty decades, Metheny's skill and versatility are unmatched. He is a musical icon and a true performer in every sense of the word. Tickets available here.

Following that is a concert to delight by Tara McNeill (Celtic Woman) and pianist Alexander Bernstein, featuring classical gems and Irish Tunes, as well as some of their own versions of the soundtrack from Brave and other film favorites. Tara and Alexander combine virtuosic classical playing with a traditional Irish flare. Tickets available here.

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with some great family shows. Kicking off the month on Indigenous Peoples' Day/Columbus Day, the Center is offering Disney Pixar's COCO live-to-film concert, featuring a live performance of the musical score alongside the screening; it's the perfect show for the entire family and a great way to get out of the house on the holiday. Tickets available here.

Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations continue later in October with Ballet Hispanico on October 21st. Ballet Hispánico is known for stunning dancers, daring routines by renowned Latinx choreographers, and a fusion of Latin dance with classical and contemporary techniques, creating a new style of concert dance where theatricality and passion are at the core. Tickets available here.

Another thrilling not-to-miss family show is iLuminate on November 5. Remember those videos that lit up the internet with their glowing stick figure dance moves? iLuminate stormed the stages of Vegas and America's Got Talent with a live performance, and now they're here at the Staller Center this November. Don't miss this incomparable, mind-blowing, and immersive experience at the fusion of technology and dance. This distinct intermix will reawaken your senses and imagination, creating a visual experience unlike anything you've ever seen. Tickets available here.

Jessica Vosk takes over our Recital Hall in an intimate performance that will blow you away. After stealing the show as the Wicked Witch in WICKED and selling out multiple shows at Carnegie Hall, Jessica Vosk brings her solo show here to the Staller Center on October 28th. Get up close and personal with this Broadway Diva in a wow-inducing performance; filled with whip-smart, laugh-out-loud humor, fun personal stories, and some of the most stunning vocal riffs you'll ever hear. Tickets available here.

One of the highlights of our October is the Grand Finale of the Emerson String Quartet. In a celebration of the Quartet's illustrious 47-year-long career, which includes 9 Grammy Awards, 3 Gramophone Awards, The Avery Fisher Prize, and Musical America's Ensemble of the Year Award, and highlights the Quartet's almost 25-year-long history as Artists in Residence here at Stony Brook. The Emerson String Quartet has collaborated with today's most esteemed composers and artists, including Renee Fleming, Evgeny Kissen, Emanuel Ax, Yefim Bronfman, and others. Founding cellist, David Finckel, will join the Quartet to perform Franz Schubert's Quintet in C major. The same program will be played in two sold out concerts at Avery Fisher Hall at Lincoln Center the following weekend, ending the unprecedented run of perhaps the greatest String Quartet of all time. Don't wait to buy tickets as this concert is sure to sell out quickly. Tickets available here.

November kicks off with a charismatic and other-worldly performance by Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld, Frozen 2, Across The Universe) and Zane Carney in Evan + Zane. EVAN + ZANE is a star studded duo performing their DREAMS album release show, featuring some of the best covers of Dream a Little Dream, Boulevard of Broken Dreams, Don't Dream it's Over and any other song you can dream up. Tickets available here.



November and December close out the Fall season with a SOLD OUT performance by Tom Segura, as well as performances by LeAnn Rimes, Cat Kid Comic Club the Musical by TheaterWorks, fashion connoiisseur and cabaret singer Isaac Mizrahi, and Long Island Native Jane Monheit comes Home for the Holidays in a festive performance. The Staller Center's 2024 Gala is on March 9, and limited seating remains for Gala Performance by Leslie Odom, Jr., the original Aaron Burr in Hamilton. All event information and tickets available here.

All events and tickets are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased 24/7 at Click Here or by contacting the Box Office at 631-632-ARTS or boxoffice@stallercenter.com.