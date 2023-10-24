The Secret Academy Presents HEATHERS THE MUSICAL Teen Edition

Heathers The Musical: Teen Edition is a hilarious, heartfelt, and homicidal new show based on the greatest teen comedy of all time.

By: Oct. 24, 2023

The Secret Academy will present the iconic Heathers The Musical [Teen Edition] for a run of 10 performances. Many of the amazing cast members from The Secret's successful production of High School Musical cast from the Secret Academy are returning and are joined by other talented young performers from the Professional Performing Arts High School. Adult actors have been cast in the roles of the Principal, Teachers, & Dads.

Heathers is a darkly comic tale centered around "The Heathers", a clique of three girls who share a name as well as a mean streak! Heathers The Musical is the darkly delicious story of Veronica Sawyer, a brainy, beautiful teenage misfit who hustles her way into the most powerful and ruthless clique at Westerberg High in rural Ohio. After Veronica shows off her talent for forgery, she is elevated to become an honorary member of the ‘Heathers' who rule the school with a sour attitudes and croquet sticks.  

Before Veronica can get comfortable atop the high school food chain, she falls in love with the dangerously handsome new kid J.D.  who makes her question herself and her friendships! When, Heather Chandler, the Almighty, kicks her out of the group, Veronica decides to bite the bullet and kiss Heather's aerobicized butt... but J.D. has other plans.

Are you in, or are you out?

Produced by Richard Mazda

Directed by Jordan Schneider

Choreography Vanessa Fry

Music Direction Benjamin Balatbat

Additional direction Dominika Zawada

November 9, 10, 11, & 12 then 16, 17, 18, & 19

Matinée performances 11/11 & 11/19 @ 3pm plus 11/18 @ 1pm

Tickets available now

Adults $30/$15 [Students/Kids]

The Secret Theatre

38-02 61st St, Woodside, NY 11377

Click Here

718 433 9030




2023 Regional Awards


Recommended For You