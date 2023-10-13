The Neo-Political Cowgirls and Playwrights' Theatre of East Hampton Partner to Present Shakespeare's THE DREAMER

Three fully-staged performances at LTV's Studio 3 theater from October 25-27, 2023.

By: Oct. 13, 2023

The Neo-Political Cowgirls and Playwrights' Theatre of East Hampton Partner to Present Shakespeare's THE DREAMER

Playwrights' Theatre of East Hampton, founded in 1992 by Mitzi and Perry Pazer and now revived with their blessings at LTV Studios by producer Josh Gladstone, will partner with The Neo-Political Cowgirls to present THE DREAMER (A Midsummer Night's Dream As Seen Through The Eyes Of A Young Girl) for three fully-staged performances at LTV's Studio 3 theater from Wednesday, October 25 through Friday, October 27 at 7PM. Previously performed Off Broadway at HERE Arts Center this past Spring and outdoors at LongHouse Reserve in August, THE DREAMER makes a special encore return to the East End supported by a generous grant from the National Endowment for the Arts administered by Arts Midwest in support of their Shakespeare in American Communities program. In addition to LTV, THE DREAMER will tour area schools for its week of residence, including performances for Bridgehampton, Ross School, East Hampton Middle School, Pierson and Wainscott schools.

This unique reimagining of Shakespeare's beloved, romantic comedy A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM is co-directed by Kate Mueth, Artistic Director or The Neo-Political Cowgirls along with her husband Josh Gladstone, LTV's Creative Director, and centers on a young girl dreamer coming of age in a world of turmoil. Hailed as a "genius interpretation" and "the best Midsummer we've ever seen," The Neo-Political Cowgirls once again take a classic text and put the pen boldly into the hand of our modern audience. Fueled by an energetic young cast, wondrously fun physicality, delicious visuals and poignant storytelling, THE DREAMER is truly a Shakespeare adaptation for our times.

ABOUT THE DREAMER:

This reimagining of Shakespeare's beloved play centers on a new character - The Dreamer - a girl on the immediate cusp of womanhood. As we gaze through the lens of this modern girl's psyche, we dive deeply into the riches of her yet-to-come-out-of-the-shadows subconscious to explore power, identity, love, transformation, and the intensity of society's patriarchal impression on young people's spirits. Shakespeare's wild and chaotic sleep story presents an unfettered terrain upon which to ponder that which lies in the darkness of our world's hope - the youth. What awaits The Dreamer when she exits the moonlit forest of her existence to awaken to a new day's dawning?

Dance, multi-genre music, stunning costumes designed by East End designer Yuka Silvera and vibrant lighting and projection design by Sebastian Paczynski illuminate the magic of our girl's dream and take her through a bold journey of self-discovery and ultimate transformation. This production is made possible in part due to the generosity of The National Endowment for the Arts and Arts Midwest through the grant Shakespeare In American Communities, Charles Weilman and Sylvie del Giudice, Sheri Sandler, Jackie Lowey of Saunders & Associates, Stony Brook Southampton Hospital and our in-kind community donors. Without these generous supporters this project would not be possible.

Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased by visiting Click Here or www.ltveh.org

ABOUT LTV STUDIOS

LTV provides a free-speech television and media platform to share all manner of public discourse, education and creative expression within our community and the world at large. LTV broadcasts live government meetings on CHANNEL 22 on cable in the town of East Hampton and via the live-stream on their website.

LTV Studios

75 Industrial Road

Wainscott, NY, 11975

(631) 537-2777

https://www.ltveh.org/

Facebook: @ltveh

Instagram: @ltveh




