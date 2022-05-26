The Neo-Political Cowgirls Dance Theater Collective to Present Andromeda's Sisters, A Gala of Arts and Advocacy

The Neo-Political Cowgirls Dance Theater Collective will present Andromeda's Sisters, A Gala of Arts and Advocacy Celebrating Women of Creativity and Courage JUNE 17TH in the Hamptons.

This year's event returns using arts and conversation to celebrate women, amplify imperative issues and inspire activation to peoples solve with world-vision building. The 6th year of the Neo-Political Cowgirls' Gala is focused on the crisis women find themselves in with healthcare; gaslighting in doctor's offices, inaccessible preventative care, the harrowing mortality rate for women and babies of color, reproductive rights at risk and the trauma that affects our family lines due to women not having affordable, accessible healthcare where they're being taken seriously and treated accordingly.

The outdoor event begins at 5:30 pm with drinks by Springs Brewery and Hillinger Wine and food by the women-owned companies Pure Grit Vegan BBQ and East Hampton Kitchen in the garden. Celebrated local musician Inda Eaton plays and Neo-Political Cowgirls performers offer ambient performance.

Award-winning LA-based Playwright Jennifer Maisel's one act play, Yellow Wallpaper comes to life with Walking Dead actress Paola Lázaro directed by Kate Mueth.

Eugene O'Neil Foundation's Travis Bogard Fellow quote:

"When shelter-in-place was instituted, my mind kept returning to Charlotte Perkins Gilman's 1892 feminist short story, 'The Yellow Wallpaper,'" Maisel said. "My project, 'Yellow Wallpaper 2020,' will explore a female professor trying to write a paper on Gilman and her story when the COVID crisis forces the professor into isolation." "Yellow Wallpaper 2020" tells the tale of a woman confined to her room by her physician husband, who has diagnosed her with hysteria, a tale that some aspects will undoubtedly be familiar to many who have lived through the pandemic."

The Andromeda Award for Outstanding Service To Our Community will be awarded to Anna Skrenta for her tireless efforts in supporting the work for local housing and getting community members to the voting polls.

An energized conversation moderated by Free The Work Executive Director and 2022 Ms. Foundation Women of Vision awardee, Pamela Buzick Kim, will be closing the evening. New York Times best selling author of The Invisible Kingdom, Reimagining Chronic Illness, Meghan O'Rourke, trauma therapist Térèse Kempf, and New York Presbyterian pediatrics emergency head and DEI Director Dr. Adetunbi Ayeni are slated to speak with Ms. Buzick Kim about their experiences, work and committed efforts with the urgent healthcare concerns for women and people of color.

The Invisible Kingdom by Meghan O'Rourke will be on sale at the event through Bookhampton.

Tickets are $150-$500. A discount code is available for people wishing to attend but unable to afford the fee. Those who have the means are welcome to purchase a ticket for a community person in need that NPC will be inviting to the event ahead of time.

For more information or to purchase tickets, go to www.npcowgirls.org or email kate@npcowgirls.org.

This event could not be possible without the generous sponsorship and proud support of Jackie Lowey of Saunders & Associates, Melissa Cohn of Raveis Mortgage, Julie Sigler Baum and East End Acupuncture, Womaness, Hillinger Wine, Springs Brewery, Pure Grit, and East Hampton Kitchen.

Friday, June 17th, 2022

Rain date: Saturday, June 18th

5:30-8:30 pm.

The Leiber Collection, 446 Old Stone Highway, Springs, East Hampton.

Tickets: www.npcowgirls.org