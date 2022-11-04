The Met: Live In HD Comes To Bay Street Theater

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced that it will be screening the Metropolitan Opera's 2022-2023 season. Starting December 2022 through September 2023, Bay Street audiences are able to experience 11 spectacular productions, presented live directly from the Met's stage in New York City, or by encore.

The series premieres with an Opera Weekend on Saturday, December 10, at 12:55 p.m. with the highly anticipated world premiere of Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Kevin Puts' adaptation of The Hours, starring RenÃ©e Fleming, Kelli O'Hara, and Joyce DiDonato, live from the Met's stage. The opera weekend continues Sunday, December 11, at 12:55 p.m. with an encore screening of the classic favorite 2006 Met production of Mozart's The Magic Flute. The traditional meeting the new makes for an unbelievable full-weekend opera experience.

For images and more information about The Hours and The Magic Flute, click HERE.

Bay Street is thrilled to be partnering with the Met to bring their 2022-2023 season to the East End. With a mix of company premieres, new productions, and classic repertory favorites the season is set to deliver incredible performances at Bay Street through September 2023.

The full schedule is below:

Saturday, December 10, at 12:55 p.m. ET
The Hours-Live
Approximate runtime: 3:13 [1 Intermission]

Sunday, December 11, at 1 p.m.
The Magic Flute-Encore
Approximate runtime: 1:55 [1 Intermision]

Saturday, January 14, at 12:55 p.m.
Fedora-Live
Approximate runtime: 2:41 [1 Intermission]

Sunday, February 5, at 12:55 p.m.
La Traviata-Encore
Approximate runtime: 3:11 [2 Intermissions]

Saturday, February 11, at 12:55 p.m.
Medea-Encore
Approximate runtime: 3:06 [1 Intermission]

Saturday, March 18, at noon
Lohengrin-Live
Approximate runtime: 4:54 [2 Intermissions]

Saturday, April 1, at 12:30 p.m.
Falstaff-Live
Approximate runtime: 3:00 [1 Intermission]

Saturday, April 15, at noon
Der Rosenkavalier-Live
Approximate runtime: 4:42 [2 Intermissions]

Sunday, September 10, at 1 p.m.
Champion-Encore
Approximate runtime: 3:20 [1 Intermission]

Saturday, September 23, at 1 p.m.
Don Giovanni-Encore
Approximate runtime: 3:14 [1 Intermission]

Saturday, September 30, at 1 p.m.
Die ZauberflÃ¶te-Encore
Approximate runtime: 3:30 [1 Intermission]

Theatergoers have the choice of purchasing tickets for the entire 11-part series at nearly half price for just $150 or purchasing individual screenings for $35 per ticket. Tickets are available for Bay Street Theater Patrons and Mainstage Subscription Holders for $25. There is a $5 subscription processing fee per person.

Tickets are on sale now and available online 24/7 at baystreet.org or by calling the Box Office at 631-725-9500, open Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to showtime.




