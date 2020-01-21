The Long Island Music Hall of Fame is Accepting Applications for the 2020 School Recognition Program

The Long Island Music Hall of Fame has announced that it is accepting applications for the 2020 School Recognition Program.

The Long Island Music Hall of Fame High School Recognition Program is designed to identify Long Island High School music programs that are creating valuable music experiences for their students and that are incorporating the National and New York State's Standards for the arts in creative and meaningful ways.

"We are very excited to offer Long Island schools an opportunity to have their music programs objectively evaluated," said LIMHOF Vice Education Committee Chairman Tom Needham. "We will not only honor programs but will also share feedback and learn more about the challenges each school faces as we continue to support and promote music education on Long Island."



Applications will be reviewed by a panel of music educators some whom have been recognized by the Long Island Music Hall of Fame as "Educators of Note." High Schools will be given designations of Gold with Distinction, Gold, Silver, Bronze or Emerging. Application categories included program details, inclusion of standards, faculty, as well as community and board support. Recognized schools will have the opportunity to participate in an upcoming Long Island Music Hall of Fame event and will be acknowledged throughout the year.

"The Long Island Music Hall of Fame is committed to music education, it is part of our mission and helps steer many of the programs we have developed," said LIMHOF Chairman Ernie Canadeo. "At the High School level, we support students with scholarships, educators with the Educator of Note award and the schools/districts that work to keep their programs in the forefront for their students and communities. We hope to hear from every district so we can show our support as big fans of music education."

Applicants are asked to submit their applications by March 20, 2020 to be considered for the recognition program. The application and additional information can be found at: https://www.limusichalloffame.org/scholarshipsgrants/.

Applications are to be mailed to:

Long Island Music Hall of Fame

High School Recognition Program

1175 Walt Whitman Road

Melville, NY 11747

Or emailed to: info@limusichalloffame.org

For more information on this award or Education scholarships and grants offered by LIMHOF please visit www.limusichalloffame.org/scholarshipsgrants/ or contact LIMHOF's Board Member for Community Outreach, Kelly Leung at (516) 938-1626 or kellyl@limusichalloffame.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Long Island Stories

More Hot Stories For You