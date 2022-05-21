Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

All shows are $20 and doors open at 7:15pm.

May. 21, 2022  
The Loading Dock Returns to Patchogue Theatre with Comedy and Burlesque

Patchogue Theatre's backstage venue within a venue, The Loading Dock, returns with shows by popular demand this spring season. All shows are $20 and doors open at 7:15pm. Guests enter through the rear of the theatre. Tickets can be purchased online anytime at PatchogueTheatre.org or at the Box Office, (631) 207-1313, 71 East Main Street in Patchogue. Advanced ticket purchase is strongly recommended. PTPA COVID-19 Restrictions have been lifted.

Thursday Night Face Off Improv Comedy is back on Thursday, Maay 23 at 8pm. Long Island's longest running Improv Comedy Show, Friday Night Face Off, comes to The Loading Dock exclusively as Thursday Night Face Off! The NY Times has called this comedy show "Really Funny", "Quick Witted" and a "Late-night Hit!" Using audience suggestions, the troupe pits two teams of improvisers against each other in an all-out championship! Think "Whose Line Is It, Anyway?" on about a dozen Redbulls and completely uncensored!

Tickets at: https://ci.ovationtix.com/34780/production/1109572?performanceId=11064563

The Secret Society of the Odd is a feats of strange spectacle and decadent debauchery, presented in conjunction with Amulet Arts on Thursday, May 30 at 8pm. Experience a spectacle of thrills, chills and spills so rare, that you would be a fool to pass up the chance. At the second gathering of our bizarre band of misadventurers, we dive further and further into the minds of madness with an immersive experience combining the worlds of burlesque, cirque, magic, and music with a decadent twist! If you feel that variety is the spice of life, you'll want to slip into this speakeasy as the secrets of the world are unlocked right in front of your very eyes. Gaze upon madness as the fellowship of the odd perform ancient and modern rituals for your viewing pleasure.

Tickets at: https://ci.ovationtix.com/34780/production/1124002?performanceId=11080010

Box Office Hours

Wednesday - Saturday from 12-6pm and later on show nights.

(631) 207-1313 | 71 East Main Street, Patchogue NY 11772

Tickets can always be purchased online at PatchogueTheatre.org.

i??For a complete listing of shows visit PatchogueTheatre.org.

ABOUT PATCHOGUE THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS (PTPA)

The historic crown jewel of downtown Patchogue, Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts (PTPA), first opened in 1923 as the largest theatre in Suffolk County. Ninety-five years since its construction, Patchogue Theatre has been through multiple renovations, including a $1.15 million renovation of its interior in 2016 with the installation of over 1,000 new seats, and the addition of a state-of-the-art LED marquee to its exterior in 2018.

Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts (organization name: Patchogue Village Center for the Performing Arts) operates as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts organization.

Our mission is to enrich, educate, and entertain a diverse audience by cultivating and showcasing a broad variety of performing artists. Patchogue Theatre serves as an innovative cultural resource for its community and the Long Island region by collaborating with neighboring organizations and fostering educational opportunities.

Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts is located at 71 East Main Street in Patchogue, N.Y., and can be reached at 631-207-1313 or by visiting PatchogueTheatre.org.

