The Loading Dock Returns to Patchogue Theatre with Comedy and Burlesque

Patchogue Theatre's backstage venue within a venue, The Loading Dock, returns with shows by popular demand this spring season. All shows are $20 and doors open at 7:15pm. Guests enter through the rear of the theatre. Tickets can be purchased online anytime at PatchogueTheatre.org or at the Box Office, (631) 207-1313, 71 East Main Street in Patchogue. Advanced ticket purchase is strongly recommended. PTPA COVID-19 Restrictions have been lifted. Thursday Night Face Off Improv Comedy is back on Thursday, Maay 23 at 8pm. Long Island's longest running Improv Comedy Show, Friday Night Face Off, comes to The Loading Dock exclusively as Thursday Night Face Off! The NY Times has called this comedy show "Really Funny", "Quick Witted" and a "Late-night Hit!" Using audience suggestions, the troupe pits two teams of improvisers against each other in an all-out championship! Think "Whose Line Is It, Anyway?" on about a dozen Redbulls and completely uncensored! Tickets at: https://ci.ovationtix.com/34780/production/1109572?performanceId=11064563 The Secret Society of the Odd is a feats of strange spectacle and decadent debauchery, presented in conjunction with Amulet Arts on Thursday, May 30 at 8pm. Experience a spectacle of thrills, chills and spills so rare, that you would be a fool to pass up the chance. At the second gathering of our bizarre band of misadventurers, we dive further and further into the minds of madness with an immersive experience combining the worlds of burlesque, cirque, magic, and music with a decadent twist! If you feel that variety is the spice of life, you'll want to slip into this speakeasy as the secrets of the world are unlocked right in front of your very eyes. Gaze upon madness as the fellowship of the odd perform ancient and modern rituals for your viewing pleasure. Tickets at: https://ci.ovationtix.com/34780/production/1124002?performanceId=11080010