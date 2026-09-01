The Gateway to Hold Fall Classes, Open House and Haunted Playhouse Auditions

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The Gateway School for the Performing Arts is welcoming students back to the stage with its 2026 Fall Session, beginning Saturday, September 19. Families can explore the school's programs at a free Open House on Saturday, September 12, while aspiring performers can audition for Gateway's Haunted Playhouse on Thursday, September 3.

The educational branch of The Gateway Playhouse, The Gateway School for the Performing Arts offers year-round training in acting, musical theatre and other performance disciplines. Classes are available for children, teens and adults and are taught by experienced theatre professionals in an encouraging environment that supports creativity, confidence, collaboration and artistic growth.

During the school year, classes are structured by age and experience level, allowing students to strengthen their performance skills while working alongside others who share their interest in theatre. Select classes may require an audition or prerequisite.

The 2026 Fall Session begins on Saturday, September 19. Multi-class discounts, flexible payment plans and need-based scholarship opportunities are available to help make training accessible to local families. New students may also receive 50% off their first class by calling 631-286-0555 ext. 5000.

Fall Open House

Families and prospective students are invited to attend The Gateway School for the Performing Arts Fall Open House on Saturday, September 12, from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM.

Guests will have the opportunity to meet instructors and staff, learn about the Fall Session and explore the school's available classes and performance opportunities. Visitors can also experience the creative environment where Gateway students train alongside the professional theatre operations of one of Long Island's leading nonprofit performing arts organizations.

The Open House is free and open to families, returning students and anyone interested in discovering what The Gateway School for the Performing Arts has to offer.

Gateway's Haunted Playhouse Open Call Auditions

The Gateway will also hold Open Call Auditions for Gateway's Haunted Playhouse on Thursday, September 3, for new haunt performers interested in joining the cast of one of Long Island's premier Halloween attractions.

Auditions will be held according to the following schedule:

Youth Haunt Actors, ages 13 to 17: 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM

Adult Haunt Actors, ages 18 and older: 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM

The Open Call is for new haunt performers only. The Gateway is seeking energetic performers who are comfortable with character work, makeup, masks, special effects and interacting with guests in an immersive theatrical environment.

Those auditioning should bring a headshot and résumé, if available, and be prepared to remain for the full audition session. Limited housing may be available for eligible adult performers. Anyone unable to attend the Open Call may submit a headshot, résumé and performance information to Casting@TheGateway.org.

Gateway's Haunted Playhouse returns for its 17th season from September 25 through November 1, 2026, with an all-new original theme, Oracle's Curse.

For information about Fall classes or the Open House, visit TheGateway.org or call The Gateway School for the Performing Arts at 631-286-0555 ext. 5000.

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