Video: DEAR EVAN HANSEN Runs at Bay Street Theater Through August 29
New footage highlights the Sag Harbor production ahead of its late August closing.
Bay Street Theater has posted new video footage from its production of DEAR EVAN HANSEN, giving audiences a look inside the Sag Harbor theater's intimate staging of the Tony Award-winning musical. The clip highlights the production's close-quarters setting, which the theater describes as bringing viewers nearer to the show's central story of connection, belonging, and the need to be seen.
DEAR EVAN HANSEN follows a high school student whose struggle with loneliness becomes entangled in a misunderstanding that spirals beyond his control. The musical includes the songs 'You Will Be Found,' 'Waving Through a Window,' and 'For Forever,' each featured in the new video alongside scenes from the production.
The show is directed by Bay Street Theater Artistic Director Scott Schwartz and runs on the Mainstage in Sag Harbor through August 29, 2026. The production marks one of the theater's marquee summer offerings, following previews and an opening night earlier in the run.
Bay Street Theater previously unveiled the cast for the production, led by Kenny Lee as Evan Hansen alongside Maya Days and Olivia Foght. The theater also hosted its 6th Annual Heroes Night during the run, offering complimentary tickets to veterans, first responders, and other community members for a performance of the musical.
|
Little Shop of Horrors: 40th Anniversary Screening Hosted By Ellen Greene
Patchogue Theatre (8/30-8/30)
|
THE WEDDING SINGER
The John W. Engeman Theater (7/09-8/23)
|
Megan Hilty
Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center (8/22-8/22)
|
Hey, Old Friend! A Cabaret Jubilee: KT Sullivan, Mark Nadler, Christine Pedi & Stephanie Pope - Presented by the Mabel Mercer Foundation
LTV Studios (8/22-8/22)
|
Santa's Circus
Patchogue Theatre (12/19-12/19)
|
2nd Annual Short Play Festival
Strongbox Theater (7/31-8/16) PHOTOS
|
Stony Brook Symphony Orchestra
Staller Center for the Arts (11/07-11/07)
|
The Dinner Detective Murder Mystery Dinner Show
The Dinner Detective Long Island (8/22-8/22)
|
Be Like Blippi Tour!
Tilles Center for the Performing Arts Long Island University (12/09-12/09)
|
Tommy Sullivan and John Ziegler to Perform at LI Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame
Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame (8/16-8/16)