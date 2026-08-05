Video: DEAR EVAN HANSEN Runs at Bay Street Theater Through August 29

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Bay Street Theater has posted new video footage from its production of DEAR EVAN HANSEN, giving audiences a look inside the Sag Harbor theater's intimate staging of the Tony Award-winning musical. The clip highlights the production's close-quarters setting, which the theater describes as bringing viewers nearer to the show's central story of connection, belonging, and the need to be seen.

DEAR EVAN HANSEN follows a high school student whose struggle with loneliness becomes entangled in a misunderstanding that spirals beyond his control. The musical includes the songs 'You Will Be Found,' 'Waving Through a Window,' and 'For Forever,' each featured in the new video alongside scenes from the production.

The show is directed by Bay Street Theater Artistic Director Scott Schwartz and runs on the Mainstage in Sag Harbor through August 29, 2026. The production marks one of the theater's marquee summer offerings, following previews and an opening night earlier in the run.

Bay Street Theater previously unveiled the cast for the production, led by Kenny Lee as Evan Hansen alongside Maya Days and Olivia Foght. The theater also hosted its 6th Annual Heroes Night during the run, offering complimentary tickets to veterans, first responders, and other community members for a performance of the musical.

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