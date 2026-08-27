Gateway Playhouse to Host ALL IN FOR THE ARTS Poker Tournament Fundraiser

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Gateway Playhouse is ready to deal up a brand-new fundraising event this fall with All In for the Arts: Inaugural Texas Hold'Em Poker Tournament Fundraiser, taking place Friday, September 18, 2026, at Painters' Restaurant in Brookhaven, New York.

The evening will bring together Gateway supporters, community members, business leaders and poker enthusiasts for a night of cards, competition, food, cocktails, and prizes, all while raising funds to support the future of professional live theatre and arts education on Long Island. Cocktails begin at 6:00 PM, with tournament play starting at 7:00 PM.

Players of all experience levels are invited to participate. Whether they are seasoned poker players, casual competitors or first-time players simply looking for a memorable night out, All In for the Arts is designed to offer an entertaining and welcoming tournament experience.

And the game does not necessarily end when a player's starting stack runs low. Additional $100 buy-ins will be available during the tournament, giving players the opportunity to add chips to their stack and stay in the action.

Throughout the evening, participants will compete for exciting prizes while enjoying the food, drinks and atmosphere of Painters' Restaurant. More importantly, every hand played will help support a much larger purpose.

Proceeds from All In for the Arts will benefit Gateway Playhouse and its mission to create exceptional professional productions, nurture the next generation of artists, and ensure that the magic of live performance remains accessible and at the heart of the community's cultural life for generations to come.

For more than 75 years, The Gateway has been a cultural cornerstone on Long Island, presenting professional theatrical productions while providing education, training and performance opportunities for young artists through The Gateway School for the Performing Arts.

Support generated through fundraising events such as All In for the Arts helps The Gateway continue investing in professional artists and productions, expanding arts education opportunities, developing emerging talent and creating meaningful cultural experiences for audiences throughout Long Island.

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