GATEWAY'S HAUNTED MASQUERADE to Benefit Bellport Performing Arts Center

NEW! Long Island Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Long Island & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The Gateway will host Gateway's Haunted Masquerade, a special fundraising event benefiting The Gateway, Performing Arts Center of Suffolk County, on Friday, October 9, 2026, from 6:30 PM to 10:00 PM.

This one-of-a-kind evening invites guests to step behind the mask and experience The Gateway's legendary Halloween attraction in true VIP fashion, all while supporting professional theatre, arts education, and community programming on Long Island.

Tickets to Gateway's Haunted Masquerade include a VIP pass through Gateway's Haunted Playhouse, delicious fare, cocktails, the popular Coffin Ride, admission to the all-new Mr. Tickle's 3-D Funhouse, a costume contest, and more.

Tickets are available at a special Early Bird price of $125 through September 18. Beginning September 19, regular-price tickets will be $175.

Guests are encouraged to dress for the occasion, whether glamorous, ghoulish, mysterious, or macabre, and enjoy an unforgettable evening where Halloween spectacle meets an important community cause.

“Gateway's Haunted Masquerade is a chance to experience everything audiences love about our Haunted Playhouse while helping sustain the nonprofit organization behind it,” said Paul Allan, Executive Artistic Director of The Gateway. “Every ticket purchased supports The Gateway's mission and helps us continue producing professional theatre, training the next generation of artists, and making the performing arts accessible to our community.”

The Gateway has been a cornerstone of Long Island's cultural community for more than 75 years. As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, it relies on ticket sales, donations, sponsorships, and fundraising events to bring professional productions to its stage, provide arts education through The Gateway School for the Performing Arts, and create meaningful theatrical experiences for audiences throughout the region.

Proceeds from Gateway's Haunted Masquerade will directly benefit that mission, helping ensure that The Gateway's stages, classrooms, and community programs continue to thrive throughout the year.

The centerpiece of the evening will be VIP admission to Gateway's Haunted Playhouse, one of Long Island's most celebrated Halloween attractions. The immersive walkthrough takes guests on a spine-tingling journey through the grounds of the area's oldest professional theatre.

Unlike a traditional haunted house, Gateway's Haunted Playhouse draws upon the professional theatrical talent and resources of The Gateway. Designers, technicians, makeup artists, craftspeople, and professionally trained performers work together to create an immersive experience with elaborate environments, original characters, and carefully staged scares.

More than 100 actors, technicians, staff members, and volunteers help bring the attraction to life each evening. Among them are highly trained volunteer performers from The Gateway School for the Performing Arts, giving students an opportunity to develop their skills alongside Working Theatre professionals.

A new theme, path, and collection of characters is created each year, ensuring that even returning visitors encounter an entirely new nightmare.

The October 9 Haunted Masquerade will give supporters an elevated way to experience the attraction, complete with cocktails, food, raffles, costumes, carnival-style amusements, and exclusive Halloween entertainment throughout the evening.

Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search? Add as a preferred source

Don't Miss a Long Island News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming