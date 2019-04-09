The Argyle Extends THE PRODUCERS

Due to popular demand, The Argyle Theatre has announced a one-week extension of The Producers, with book by Mel Brooks and Thomas Meehan, and music & lyrics by &&Mel Brooks. The Producers will now play through Saturday evening, April 27, 2019 at The Argyle Theatre (34 West Main Street, Babylon, Long Island) where performances began March 14, 2019. Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center is a Major Sponsor of The Producers that concludes the companies inaugural 2018-2019 season.

Under the direction of Argyle Theatre's Artistic Director Evan Pappas, with choreography by Antoinette DiPietropolo and music direction by Jeffrey Lodin, the cast features Richard LaFleuras Leo Bloom, and Jason Simon as Max Bialystock, with Cody Marcukaitis as Franz Liebkind, Gina Milo as Ulla, Jon J. Peterson as Carmen Ghia, and John Salvatore as Roger De Bris. The ensemble includes Kyra Christopher, Jerome Doerger, Courtney Fekete, Carissa Fiorillo, Peter Hughes, Heather Klobukowski, Gerard Lanzerotti, Ashley Gale Munzek, Matthew Rafanelli, Robert Serrano, Ryan Gregory Thurman, Erica Wilpon.

Bialystock is a once-successful Broadway producer in the middle of a dry spell. His accountant Bloom tallies the numbers of their current flop. Devious Max realizes he could make more money by producing a deliberate flop and over-selling a piece of the action to unsuspecting investors.

Bialystock finds an incredibly offensive script, "Springtime for Hitler" written by an ex-Nazi and begins to seduce his backers-all little old ladies-out of millions of dollars. He auditions and hires bad actors and a bad director, and even tells the actor who plays Hitler to "gay it up."

In the first minutes of "Springtime for Hitler," members of the outraged audience start walking out. Then the Hitler character takes the stage, and people decide the play is a funny satire. Miraculously "Springtime for Hitler" is a huge success. But this hilarious cult comedy doesn't stop there. The rest of the story involves the IRS, tax fraud, prison time, and a happy ending.

The Producers will play the following performance schedule: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., Thursday at 7:30 p.m., Friday at 8:00 p.m., Saturday at 3:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m., and Sundays at 2:00 p.m.PLEASE NOTE: There are no Monday or Tuesday performances.

NOW ON SALE, tickets for The Producers are priced from $45 - $79 and may be purchased online at www.argyletheatre.com or by calling (844) 631-5483.

Photo Credit: Russ Rowland





