THE SOUND OF MUSIC, ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE, and More Set For Engeman Theater's 2022-2023 Season

The John W. Engeman Theater has announced its 2022-2023 Main Stage Season. The new season includes one New York premiere, one Long Island premiere, a cherished holiday classic, a beloved family classic, a modern musical comedy, and a thrilling dramatic musical. Season tickets are on sale now. Single show tickets go on sale on June 13, 2022.

"We have a fantastic collection of shows for our new season starting off with the New York premiere of a brand new musical," said Richard Dolce, Producing Artistic Director and Co-Owner of The John W. Engeman Theater. "This season is going to be so much fun with an incredible mix of new and classic shows. It's wonderful to see so many patrons excited about live theater again!"

The season starts off with the New York premiere of the new musical MYSTIC PIZZA. Based on the classic 1988 movie starring Julia Roberts, MYSTIC PIZZA charts the lives and loves of three unforgettable waitresses in the harbor town of Mystic, CT. Featuring some of the best pop songs of the 80's and 90's such as "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun," "Addicted To Love," "Small Town," "Hold On," and "Take My Breath Away," MYSTIC PIZZA has all the ingredients for a romantic comedy-with the works! September 15 - October 30, 2022

For the holiday season, we bring back one of our most popular holiday shows - A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL. Nine-year-old Ralphie Parker only wants one thing for Christmas -an Official Red Ryder carbine-action 200-shot Range Model air rifle. Rebuffed at every turn, Ralphie plots numerous schemes to achieve his desperate desire for the coveted BB gun. Based on the beloved movie, A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL is the perfect holiday gift for the entire family! November 17, 2022 - January 1, 2023

Next up, we take you to a luxurious coastal resort where con artist Lawrence Jameson enjoys the fruits of his deceptions - that is, until a competitor, Freddy Benson, shows up. When the new guy's lowbrow tactics impinge on his own work, Jameson resolves to get rid of him. Based on the uproarious movie, DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS boasts a jazzy-pop score by David Yazbek, who also wrote the music for The Full Monty. January 19 - March 5, 2023

In the Spring, we bring you the swashbuckling, sensuous, musical adventure, THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL. Percy Blakeney, a proper Englishman, takes on a sword fighting and dashing double identity as The Scarlet Pimpernel to save French citizens from the blood-hungry guillotine. The Pimpernel's exploits soon become the talk of Paris, however, the fanatical Agent Chauvelin will stop at nothing to catch the Pimpernel and send him to the guillotine. With a rousing and passionate score by Frank Wildhorn, who also wrote the music for Jekyll & Hyde, THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL is a musical not to be missed! March 16 - April 30, 2023

No season is complete without a classic musical, and THE SOUND OF MUSIC is one of the best! Set in Austria at the dawn of WWII, THE SOUND OF MUSIC tells the story of Maria, who takes a job as a governess to a large family while she decides whether to become a nun. She soon finds herself falling in love with the children and their widowed father, Captain von Trapp. But when the Captain is ordered to take a commission in the German Navy, he must decide whether to accept or flee his beloved homeland. Featuring a trove of cherished songs, including "Climb Ev'ry Mountain," "My Favorite Things," "Do Re Mi," "Sixteen Going on Seventeen" and the title number, "The Sound Music," this musical has won the hearts of audiences worldwide. May 18 - July 2, 2023

We conclude our 2022-2023 season on island time with ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE! A part-time bartender, part-time singer and full-time charmer thinks he's got life all figured out until a beautiful career-minded tourist steals his heart and makes him question everything. ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE is a musical comedy featuring the most-loved Jimmy Buffett classics including "Cheeseburger in Paradise," "Margaritaville," "It's Five O'Clock Somewhere," "Fins," "Volcano," and many more! This hilarious, heartwarming musical is the party you've been waiting for! July 13 - August 27, 2023

Tickets may be purchased by calling (631) 261-2900, by visiting www.engemantheater.com, or at The Engeman Theater Box Office at 250 Main Street, Northport. For group rates or to host an event at The John W. Engeman Theater, please contact the Group Sales Department at 631-261-2900. For information on advertising in our Programs or in our Lounge, please contact the Advertising Sales Department at 631-261-2900. The theater is also home to The John W. Engeman Theater Studio of the Performing Arts, offering classes and camp programs for children. For more information call 631-261-2900.