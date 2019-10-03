THE MONSTER WHO ATE MY PEAS Comes to Adelphi PAC

The ArtsPower National Touring Theatre brings the multi award-winning book written by Danny Schnitzlein and illustrated by Matthew Faulkner to the Adelphi University Performing Arts Center (PAC) on Saturday, October 19. Its newest original musical theater production, The Monster Who Ate My Peas, is a funny and poignant story about a young boy who doesn't want to eat his peas.

The tale about the value of Will Power is designed for young people in grades K-2 and their families. The story follows the boy's dealings with a crafty monster. If the monster eats his peas, the boy will give the monster any of his possessions. When the monster raises the stakes, will the boy refuse the monster and make the difficult decision to face his own fears?

The show was adopted for the stage by ArtsPower's artistic director Greg Gunning, who wrote the script and lyrics, and composer Richard DeRosa, who also orchestrated his score.

The Monster Who Ate My Peas takes place on Saturday, October 19 at 2 p.m. on the Westermann Stage in Adelphi's PAC Concert Hall.

Tickets are $20, with discounts available to seniors, students, alumni and employees. For more information call the Lucia and Steven N. Fischer Box Office at 516-877-4000 or email boxoffice@adelphi.edu. Regular box office hours are Tuesday through Friday from 1 to 6 p.m. and the box office is also open two hours before most scheduled performances. Ticket sales and additional information are available online.

Adelphi PAC is one of Long Island's premier cultural arts venues for entertainment of all kinds. See more about other upcoming Adelphi PAC offerings at pac.adelphi.edu.





