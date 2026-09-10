THE HOWL Will Come to Bay Street in September
The East End favorite collaborates with Johnny Blood, Brett King, Denny McDermott, Joe Delia and Greg McMullen.
Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts will welcome Nancy Atlas back to the Bay Street stage for The Howl on Saturday, September 19 at 8 PM, for a one-night-only evening celebrating great music, community and the artists who help define the sound of the East End.
For East End audiences, Nancy Atlas hardly needs an introduction. A longtime fixture of the Hamptons music scene, Atlas has earned a devoted following through her powerhouse vocals, unmistakable stage presence and a live show that blends rock, blues, storytelling, collaboration and plenty of spontaneity.
She has also become part of Bay Street's own musical tradition. Atlas launched her Fireside Sessions at Bay Street over a decade ago, turning Saturday nights in January into a recurring winter destination for local music fans. The series returned again this past January, drawing enthusiastic audiences throughout the month as Atlas welcomed different musical guests to the Bay Street stage.
Now she returns with something bigger.
The Howl brings Atlas together with longtime friends and collaborators Johnny Blood, Brett King, Denny McDermott, Joe Delia and Greg McMullen, with an exciting lineup of special musical guests joining throughout the night including Winston Irie, Mamalee Rose, Joe Lauro, The BarRoom Girls Erin Doherty and Jessie Haynes, Telly of Hopefully Forgiven, Faith Mullaly and more! Designed to be freewheeling and collaborative, the concert celebrates the musicians and creative relationships that have made the East End music community what it is.
The evening also supports Atlas For The Arts, the nonprofit founded by Atlas to help strengthen access to arts and music in the local community.
Nancy Atlas: The Howl will be presented Saturday, September 19 at 8 PM at Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor.
The full bar opens one hour before the performance, giving audiences a chance to come early and raise a glass to fall, great music and a good cause before the show begins.
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