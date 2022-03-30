THE HIT MEN Come to Patchogue Theatre in April

Classic rock supergroup & Musicians Hall Of Fame Honorees The Hit Men come to Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts (PTPA) on Friday, April 22 at 8:00PM. Lobby and bar concessions open at 7pm. Tickets range between $29.00 - $59.00 plus fees and can be purchased online anytime at PatchogueTheatre.org or at the Box Office, (631) 207-1313, 71 East Main Street in Patchogue. Student/Senior citizen discounts available! Advanced ticket purchase is strongly recommended.

PTPA COVID-19 Restrictions have been lifted.

Foreigner, Cheap Trick, Wings, Alan Parsons, Billy Joel and Journey were among the most beloved and influential pop music artists of the second half of the 20th century. And all share another common denominator: at some point during their careers each had at least one of The Hit Men playing behind them on the road or in the studio.

The Hit Men -a supergroup consisting of super-talented sidemen and sessions musicians- either played, sang or did both on tour or in the studio for some of the most memorable hits of the era, including "Feels Like The First Time" (Foreigner), Don't Stop Believin'" (Journey), "Live and Let Die" (Wings), "Eye In The Sky" (Alan Parsons), and "You May Be Right" (Billy Joel), using their talents to "wow" audiences internationally.

In their exciting multi-media show, The Hit Men not only perform the hits that they helped rocket to the top of the Billboard charts, but they share fascinating never-before-told backstage stories about their adventures on the road and in recording studios with the classic rock legends they performed with.

In 2019, The Hit Men were recognized by the Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville with the organization's first-ever "Road Warriors Award", given to honor "their years of dedication to the music and the countless miles they have traveled in delivering so many hits throughout the world."

In 2010, after seeing the ascension of the smash hit Broadway show Jersey Boys, manager Lee Shapiro figured, that as a former member and musical director of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons, it was the perfect time to start a new group featuring the music he helped perform and create. Voila! With the blessing and good wishes of his old friend Frankie Valli, The Hit Men was born. With a couple of old bandmates from the 4 Seasons, The Hit Men started performing the music of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons (Jersey Boys) around the country, to thousands of adoring fans.

Times changed, members of the group moved on (a couple passed away, my dear friends Larry Gates, and former Season, Don Ciccone) and by 2017, or so, Shapiro knew that the music would have to change too!

Shapiro decided to move into a more progressive "classic rock" version of The Hit Men, with him as the manager and creative director of the group. The 2020's version of The Hit Men is comprised of the top musicians in their field, Classic Rock, with guys that worked with Alan Parsons, Steve Augeri of Journey, The Happy Together Tour, Grand Funk, and many, many more of the top bands of the era. Together, they are bringing the "note-for-note" sound that The Hit Men fans want to hear, and, from an era that is exciting as ever!

Ticketing URL: https://ci.ovationtix.com/34780/production/1022927?performanceId=10490748