THE CHAIN: A FLEETWOOD MAC EXPERIENCE Announced At Bay Street Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced a live concert performance of The Chain: A Fleetwood Mac Experience, a tribute to the band and its songstress Stevie Nicks on Saturday, January 11th, at 8 p.m.

The night will feature the very best and most danceable songs of the act and the solo act of Nicks, bringing an authentic and nostalgic experience of their iconic music. The Chain will perform songs such as "The Chain" (of course), "You Make Loving Fun," "Little Lies," "Second Hand News," "Dreams," "Rhiannon," "Gold Dust Woman," "Over My Head," "Tusk," and many more.

Tickets are on sale now for $42 and $54 in advance and $50 and $65 the day of the show and are available online 24/7 at baystreet.org or by calling or visiting the Box Office at 631-725-9500, open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and until one hour before show time on the day of the performance.

Bay Street Theater is a year-round, not-for-profit professional theater and community cultural center that endeavors to innovate, educate, motivate, and entertain a diverse community through the practice of the performing arts. It serves as a beacon, social and cultural gathering place, an educational resource, a center for innovation and new work development, and a home for a community of artists.

Comments