THAW Fest 2020 Officially Kicks Off

Hamptons Arts Network's THAW FEST officially kicked off this past weekend, which included the exhibition opening of Robert Dash: Printmaker, hosted by master printmaker Dan Welden, on Friday, March 7, at The Madoo Conservancy in Sagaponack.

The exhibition preview was on view from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mr. Welden held an open discussion covering the life and artwork of Madoo founder Robert Dash at 11 a.m.



THAW Fest 2020 programming will continue throughout the month of March with event information at hamptonsartsnetwork.com.



THAW Fest 2020 programming will continue with a performance of The Beatles' White Album Live! with The Moondogs.on Friday, March 13, and Saturday, March 14, at Bay Street Theater. Tickets are on sale now for $30, $40 day of, and are available online 24/7 at baystreet.org or by calling the Box Office at 631-725-9500, open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. In 2017 The Moondogs performed Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band, and returned in 2018 to perform the music of George Harrison in celebration of his 75th birthday. Again, in 2019, the band joined Bay Street to perform both Let It Be and Abbey Road. Now, eager fans and Beatles fanatics will have the chance to hear their recreation of the wide-ranging masterpiece known as The White Album.



Hamptons Arts Network (HAN) is a consortium of not-for-profit organizations working together to create a unified arts community in the Hamptons. Their goal is to promote collaboration, partnerships, and shared programming among its members. As well, we advocate for the arts in the area of economic development, tourism, and education. THAW Fest is an annual arts and culture festival held each March to showcase special events hosted by members of HAN. Using promo code: THAW, guests at Baron's Cove can receive a 20 percent discount on weekday stays and a 15 percent discount on weekends during the month of March. To reserve, visit baronscove.com and enter special code THAW or call 844-227-6672 and mention special code THAW.



Bay Street Theater is a year-round, not-for-profit professional theater and community cultural center which endeavors to innovate, educate, and entertain a diverse community through the practice of the performing arts. It serves as a social and cultural gathering place, an educational resource, and a home for a community of artists.





