Suzette Guilot-Snider to be Inducted into Long Island Music Hall of Fame

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Fashion designer Suzette Guilot-Snider, wife of Twisted Sister lead singer and LIMEHOF inductee Dee Snider, will be inducted into the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame (LIMEHOF) at their Stony Brook Village location (97 Main Street) on Saturday, November 14th at 8:30pm. Her husband Dee Snider will officially induct her. The event is open to the public and pre-sale tickets for members only will be available starting Saturday, October 17th at 6am and go on sale for the public on Monday, October 19th at 6am on LIMEHOF's website at https://longislandmusicandentertainmenthalloffame1.thundertix.com/events/273069.

LIMEHOF has inducted music agents, venues, producers, executives and other supportive industry individuals in the past. Suzette will be the first Costume Designer to be inducted and her contribution to the music industry is equally as impassive as a trail blazing designer and artist who has shaped the music industry.

'It has been a dream of ours to induct into LIMEHOF, not just musicians and entertainers but also artists who from behind-the-scenes have shaped and branded the magic of these performers,' said Kevin O'Callaghan, LIMEHOF Creative Director. 'Suzette Guilot-Snider is the embodiment of this. Suzette, through her impeccable design and fashion taste, branded not only Twisted Sister, but the look of what would become known as the 'Hair Band' period of the 1980s and 90's. We at LIMEHOF are proud to recognize Suzette's art and design contributions and induct her into the Hall of Fame.'

Born in Brooklyn and raised on Long Island, Suzette is the creative force behind Twisted Sister's iconic, colorful stage costumes that helped define the band's legendary 1980s look. A triple-threat artisan in costume design, hair, and makeup, she also helped create Howard Stern's iconic '80s rocker look. Suzette made first costume when she was 15 years old. She graduated from the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT).

Suzette and Dee Snider first visited LIMEHOF in October of 2023 where she saw many of the Twisted Sister costumes she designed on display for the first time in LIMEHOF's very first exhibit 'Long Island's Legendary Club Scene: 1960's – 1980's'. Her reaction was positive, saying that the display brought back a lot of memories and that it was great for the public to get a look back at that time-period in music history.

'I'm not the kind of person who looks for complements or really shows off my work, but it's pretty amazing to see them on display,' Suzette said at the time after touring the exhibit. 'To me the excitement of Twisted [Sister] and their costumes was that I wanted that when you stepped in to see a show to see Twisted [Sister], it was like going to Broadway. So, it wasn't just the song, it was everything about it…it was the lighting, it was the costumes, it was the make-up, it was the hair it was all bringing you into a different world and that was what I wanted to create and we did create that and nowadays very few bands do that.'

Suzette Guilot-Snider has been married to Dee Snider since October 23, 1981. They have four children.

'We are thrilled to induct Suzette Guilot-Snider, whose costume designs for Twisted Sister, currently on display at LIMEHOF, her influence in the 80's rock and 'street rocker' fashion movement, and her many other contributions to fashion design continue to be celebrated,' said Ernie Canadeo, LIMEHOF Chairman.

For updates on this event and more information, visit https://www.limusichalloffame.org/.

Born in Brooklyn and raised on Long Island, Suzette dreamed of becoming a top fashion designer, but on a fateful night in Levittown, her entire trajectory changed when she snuck into a club to see 'girl band', Twisted Sister. Within a few short years she would go on to design & hand-craft costumes for her then boyfriend Dee Snider and eventually every member of TS, who would go on to become one of the most recognizable & iconic bands in rock 'n roll history clothed in the next-level color-coded designs of '80's fashion auteur' Suzette Guilot-Snider.

As a child, Suzette started out making clothes for her dolls from socks. In high school, she'd become a legitimate seamstress at Nassau BOCES, enter the Fashion Institute of Technology in Manhattan at the age of 16, and by 18 be working full-time in her own business crafting stage clothes for other rock bands & designer clothing for high-end NYC boutiques. In '87 she would expand her creative palate further into hair & makeup graduating from Long Island Beauty School and quickly becoming stylist for the Howard Stern Show, working with Robin Quivers & literally creating Howard's 80's rocker look.

Entering the 90's Suzette would bring her wide range of talents to the nightly news working regularly with WPIX 11, the '96 Olympics and press junkets for major theatrical films like Amadeus, The Professional & more. As a triple threat artisan, she'd continue to quietly leave her mark often without credit on rock videos, fashion shoots, film, television, musical theatre & award-winning short films. All while raising four children.

In the 2000's Suzette would become every matriarch's spirit animal as a 'personality' on her family's reality TV Show 'Growing Up Twisted' and going on to make even more memorable appearances on popular shows like Celebrity Wife Swap, Family Feud, Party Planner & more.

Suzette Guilot-Snider could have literally done anything with her immense talents; it is no wonder she is celebrated for her contributions to 80's rock and the 'street rocker' fashion movement. To this day she continues to work in the industry and quietly amplify the output of the Snider Family creative dynasty which she literally gave birth to, but her fashion sense, versatility & eye for design has forever left its mark on the entertainment world inspiring generations to come.

About LIMEHOF

Founded in 2004, the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame is a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to the idea that Long Island's musical and entertainment heritage is an important resource to be celebrated and preserved for future generations. The organization, which encompasses New York State's Nassau, Suffolk, Queens and Kings (Brooklyn) Counties, was created as a place of community that inspires and explores Long Island music and entertainment in all its forms. In 2022, LIMEHOF opened its first Hall of Fame building location in Stony Brook, New York. To date, the organization has inducted more than 130 musicians and music industry executives, and offers education programs, scholarships and awards to Long Island students and educators.

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