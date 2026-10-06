Photos: THE ADDAMS FAMILY Opens at CM Performing Arts Center

NEW! Long Island Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Long Island & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

You can now get a first look at production photos of CM Performing Arts Center's THE ADDAMS FAMILY, now playing on the Main Stage through November 1.

Based on the iconic characters created by Charles Addams, The Addams Family brings the eccentric Addams clan to life in a production filled with dark comedy, unforgettable characters, music, and a visual world that is unmistakably Addams.

The production is directed and choreographed by Jojo Minasi, who has taken the creative vision one step further by also designing the costumes for the production. From the instantly recognizable looks of the Addams family to the eccentric members of the show's Ancestors, the costumes help establish the unique visual language of the production.

To add an extra layer of authenticity, select costume pieces were sourced from Paper Doll Vintage Boutique in Sayville, bringing genuine vintage pieces into the world of The Addams Family.

And audiences will have the opportunity to take a little piece of the production home with them. Following the November 1 closing performance, Gomez's Full Disclosure bow tie and the Flapper Ancestor's hat will be available for purchase at Paper Doll Vintage Boutique.

One particularly special piece will be going home to a new owner through a closing-show auction. Wednesday Addams' wedding gown will be auctioned off during the November 1 performance, giving one lucky audience member the chance to own an actual piece of CM Performing Arts Center's production.

Working alongside Minasi's costume design is Hair, Makeup, and Wig Design by Shea McMahon, Lighting Design by Kevin Purdy, and Set Design by David McQuillen Robertson. Together, these creative elements transform the Main Stage into the strange, shadowy, and spectacular world of the Addams family.



The cast of The Addams Family

The cast of The Addams Family

The cast of The Addams Family

The cast of The Addams Family

The cast of The Addams Family

The cast of The Addams Family

The cast of The Addams Family

The cast of The Addams Family

The cast of The Addams Family

The cast of The Addams Family

The cast of The Addams Family

The cast of The Addams Family

The cast of The Addams Family

The cast of The Addams Family

The cast of The Addams Family

The cast of The Addams Family

The cast of The Addams Family

The cast of The Addams Family

The cast of The Addams Family

The cast of The Addams Family

The cast of The Addams Family

The cast of The Addams Family

The cast of The Addams Family

The cast of The Addams Family

The cast of The Addams Family

The cast of The Addams Family

The cast of The Addams Family

The cast of The Addams Family

The cast of The Addams Family

The cast of The Addams Family

The cast of The Addams Family

The cast of The Addams Family

The cast of The Addams Family

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 25 Days 07 Hrs 58 Min 45 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a Long Island News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming