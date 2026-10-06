Photos: THE ADDAMS FAMILY Opens at CM Performing Arts Center
Following the November 1 closing performance, Gomez's Full Disclosure bow tie and the Flapper Ancestor's hat will be available for purchase.
You can now get a first look at production photos of CM Performing Arts Center's THE ADDAMS FAMILY, now playing on the Main Stage through November 1.
Based on the iconic characters created by Charles Addams, The Addams Family brings the eccentric Addams clan to life in a production filled with dark comedy, unforgettable characters, music, and a visual world that is unmistakably Addams.
The production is directed and choreographed by Jojo Minasi, who has taken the creative vision one step further by also designing the costumes for the production. From the instantly recognizable looks of the Addams family to the eccentric members of the show's Ancestors, the costumes help establish the unique visual language of the production.
To add an extra layer of authenticity, select costume pieces were sourced from Paper Doll Vintage Boutique in Sayville, bringing genuine vintage pieces into the world of The Addams Family.
And audiences will have the opportunity to take a little piece of the production home with them. Following the November 1 closing performance, Gomez's Full Disclosure bow tie and the Flapper Ancestor's hat will be available for purchase at Paper Doll Vintage Boutique.
One particularly special piece will be going home to a new owner through a closing-show auction. Wednesday Addams' wedding gown will be auctioned off during the November 1 performance, giving one lucky audience member the chance to own an actual piece of CM Performing Arts Center's production.
Working alongside Minasi's costume design is Hair, Makeup, and Wig Design by Shea McMahon, Lighting Design by Kevin Purdy, and Set Design by David McQuillen Robertson. Together, these creative elements transform the Main Stage into the strange, shadowy, and spectacular world of the Addams family.
The cast of The Addams Family
The cast of The Addams Family
The cast of The Addams Family
The cast of The Addams Family
The cast of The Addams Family
The cast of The Addams Family
The cast of The Addams Family
The cast of The Addams Family
The cast of The Addams Family
The cast of The Addams Family
The cast of The Addams Family
The cast of The Addams Family
The cast of The Addams Family
The cast of The Addams Family
The cast of The Addams Family
The cast of The Addams Family
The cast of The Addams Family
The cast of The Addams Family
The cast of The Addams Family
The cast of The Addams Family
The cast of The Addams Family
The cast of The Addams Family
The cast of The Addams Family
The cast of The Addams Family
The cast of The Addams Family
The cast of The Addams Family
The cast of The Addams Family
The cast of The Addams Family
The cast of The Addams Family
The cast of The Addams Family
The cast of The Addams Family
The cast of The Addams Family
The cast of The Addams Family
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