Summer Stages: Long Island Spring/Summer 2019 Preview

It is indeed the best time of year; Spring is in the air, Summer is around the corner. That means a bustling theatre scene is in full force.

For the past nearly eight years, I have much enjoyed traveling Long Island bringing you the great shows and the exceptional talent we have. With that said, here are just a few of my picks for the forthcoming season. I'll be honest; I wish I could list every show.

Soon to follow will be the picks for Jaime, Anthony, and Nick who I'm so proud round out the rest of the Long Island team. We're going to be very busy bees. Can't wait! Cheers!

The John W. Engeman Theatre, Northport

A Gentleman's Guide To Love & Murder (currently playing through April 28th)

Aida (May 9th - June 23rd)

Saturday Night Fever (July 11th - August 25th)

Sunset Boulevard (September 12th - Oct 27th)

The Gateway Playhouse, Bellport, celebrating their 70th season

On Your Feet (May 8th - May 25th)

Forbidden Broadway (June 5th - June 22nd)

The Bodyguard (July 3rd - July 20th)

The Sound Of Music (July 31st - August 7th)

The Bay Street Theatre, Sag Harbor

The Prompter (World Premiere, May 28th - June 16th)

Safe Space (World Premiere, June 25th - July 21st)

Annie Get Your Gun (July 30th - August 25th)

The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre at CM Performing Arts Center, Oakdale

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (Apr 6th - May 4th)

Disney's Newsies (May 18th - Jun 8th)

Nice Work if You Can Get It (July 13th - Aug 10th)





