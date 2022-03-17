Stephen Schwartz Announced as Guest Artist at 2022 Long Island Musical Theatre Festival

Long Island Musical Theatre Festival has announced that Stephen Schwartz will join its 2022 summer program as a guest artist. Schwartz will join a long list of LIMTF guest artists, which includes Beth Leavel, Jeanine Tesori, Alice Ripley, Jay Armstrong Johnson and more. The 2022 advanced intensive will perform Pippin and the intermediate intensive will perform Godspell - both have music and lyrics written by Stephen Schwartz.

Long Island Musical Theatre Festival provides students with the opportunity to work with Broadway guest artists, perform a fully staged musical with a professional orchestra, and receive training from current industry professionals. Its mission is to provide a program that is educational and fun while creating a safe environment for students to take risks and discover who they are as performers.

We've got magic to do, just for you! With an infectiously unforgettable score from four-time Grammy winner, three-time Oscar winner and musical theatre giant, Stephen Schwartz, Pippin is the story of one young man's journey to be extraordinary.

Prepare ye for the timeless tale of friendship, loyalty and love based on the Broadway musical that inspired a generation. The original Godspell was the first major musical theatre offering from three-time Grammy and Academy Award-winner, Stephen Schwartz, and it took the world by storm.

Stephen Schwartz (Composer, Lyricist) has contributed music and/or lyrics to Wicked, Godspell, Pippin, The Magic Show, The Baker's Wife Working (which he adapted and directed), Rags, and Children of Eden. For films, he collaborated with Alan Menken on the scores for Disney's Pocahantas, The Hunchback of Notre Dame and Enchanted and wrote the songs for the DreamWorks animated feature The Prince of Egypt, a stage adaptation of which is currently playing in London's West End. He has been inducted into the Theater Hall of Fame, the Songwriters Hall of Fame, and has been given a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Awards include three Academy Awards, four Grammy Awards, and the Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award. Defying Gravity, a book about his professional career, is available from Applause Books. Those interested in more information are invited to visit www.stephenschwartz.com.

REGISTRATION INFORMATION

Admission to the program is competitive and by audition only. For your video audition, record yourself performing two contrasting songs by Stephen Schwartz. Each selection must be 32-bars in length with accompaniment. Submissions will be accepted through Sunday, May 1. For further details on how to audition, please visit www.limtf.org.

Financial Assistance is available for those in need. If you wish to apply, you will need to submit your most recent tax return. After submitting registration, please email our managing director, Sharon Lawton at sharon.limtf@gmail.com for more information.

*Please note that participating students must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 to participate in the LIMTF.