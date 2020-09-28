Short Film BEAUTY Live Streams Tomorrow As Part Of The Long Island International Film Festival

"Beauty" a Short Film by Andrew Schwarz is live streaming tomorrow, September 29, in the 4:30pm block at The Long Island International Film Festival.

The film stars, Emmy Award-winner Jennifer Jiles who won the award for Best Actress for her role in the film in the "Hang Onto Your Shorts" Festival.. She plays a Pulitizer Prize-winning author and wife who's conflicted about her identity in this psychological thriller. The Cast includes: Jennifer Jiles, Mark Lyons, Katharina Schmidt and Ron Maestri.



Please visit and register online to see the film at this link:

https://xerb.tv/channel/liife2020/virtual-events/642.

