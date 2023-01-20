Sally Struthers to Star in CLUE at The Gateway

Sally Struthers will lead an all-star cast as Mrs. Peacock in CLUE at The Gateway beginning March 17 through April 16, 2023. She returns to The Gateway after previously appearing in 9 to 5, Anything Goes, and Nice Work if You Can Get It.

Based on the iconic 1985 cult Paramount movie which was inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, CLUE is a hilarious farce-meets-murder mystery. The tale begins at a remote mansion, where six mysterious guests assemble for an unusual dinner party where murder and blackmail are on the menu. When their host turns up dead, they all become suspects. Led by Wadsworth - the butler, Miss Scarlett, Professor Plum, Mrs. White, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock, and Colonel Mustard race to find the killer as the body count stacks up. CLUE is the comedy whodunit that will leave both cult fans and newcomers in stitches as they try to figure out...WHO did it, WHERE, and with WHAT! Whether audience members are longtime followers or newcomers to CLUE, this comedic whodunit should offer a bloody good time.

Sally Struthers is a two-time Emmy Award and Golden Globe Award winner for her performance in the groundbreaking TV series "All in the Family." She starred in the Fox television series "9 to 5" and her own CBS series "Gloria." She also had a recurring role on the CBS comedy "Still Standing" and regularly appeared on the CW network and then Netflix's highly acclaimed "Gilmore Girls." Most recently she guest starred in the acclaimed IFC comedy series "Maron."

Sally's television movies include: "A Gun in the House," "And Your Name is Jonah," "The Great Houdinis," "Hey... I'm Alive," "In the Best Interest of the Children," "Deadly Silence," "My Husband is Missing," and "Intimate Strangers." Sally co-starred in two legendary motion pictures in the 70's: "Five Easy Pieces" with Jack Nicholson, and "The Getaway" with Steve McQueen and Ali McGraw.

Broadway Credits include Wally's Café with Rita Moreno and Jimmy Coco, Neil Simon's female version of The Odd Couple with Brenda Vaccaro, Miss Mamie Lynch on Broadway and on tour in the Tommy Tune production of Grease, and Miss Hannigan in Annie. Los Angeles Awards include Best Actress by the Los Angeles Artistic Director Theatre Awards for her role as Louise Seger in the musical Always Patsy Cline, Ovation awards for Best Featured Actress for Agnes Gooch in Mame, and Stepmother in Cinderella. Additional starring theater roles include regional productions of Young Frankenstein, Come Blow Your Horn, Hello, Dolly!, Anything Goes, The Fifth of July, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, The Full Monty, Fiddler on the Roof, Chicago, All Shook Up, The Drowsy Chaperone, The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas, 9 to 5, Legally Blonde, Thoroughly Modern Millie, The Witches of Eastwick, Nice Work if You Can Get It, and Grumpy Old Men: The Musical

Additional casting for CLUE will be announced at a later date.

Tickets for CLUE are on sale now and start at $59. The Gateway also offers Youth and Teen pricing on some performances, as well as, Student Rush tickets which can only be purchased one hour before show-time, at the door, and with a valid Student ID. Group Sale Discounts are also available for groups of 15 people or more. For more information, contact the Box Office at (631) 286-1133, or visit the website at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2220115®id=181&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2FTheGateway.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

The Gateway is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that seeks to provide theatre of the highest caliber to the Long Island region and beyond. It is the region's oldest professional theatre.