SOUL SPECTACULAR With The HooDoo Loungers Comes to Bay Street Next Month

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts is pleased to announce the energetic live music concert Soul Spectacular, featuring the eagerly awaited return of The HooDoo Loungers and special guest Mighty Ramon & The Phantoms of Soul, on Saturday, February 12, at 8 p.m. live at Bay Street Theater. All attendees must show proof of vaccination and will be required to wear a mask throughout the entire show. Tickets are on sale now for $40 and are available online 24/7 at baystreet.org or by calling the Box Office at 631-725-9500, open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.



The HooDoo Loungers have been lauded as the go-to party band of the East End. The electrifying group sold out their Queen of Soul-Tribute to Aretha Franklin concert as part of the 2019 Sag Harbor American Music Festival, and amazed audiences with their last Soul Spectacular performance in February 2020. This special evening will present the band digging deep into the roots of 1960s and 1970s classic Soul. In the capable hands of the HooDoo's vocalists Dawnette Darden, Marvin Joshua and Michael Schiano, the music of Otis Redding, Aretha Franklin, Ray Charles and many others will certainly bring down the house.



Joining the evening as special guest, Mighty Ramon & The Phantoms of Soul will be making their return to Bay Street Theater following their debut in February 2020! From New York City to Riverhead, the Huntington-based ensemble has been tossing up their ear-splitting covers to zealous crowds with music by Wilson Pickett, The Animals, Otis Clay, and many more. The band is composed of front man and vocalist Eamonn Bowles, guitarist Dave Wise, bassist Steve Kaplan, drummer Howard Silverman, keyboardist Paul Johnston, and a horn section with Eric Altarac and Tom Mineo.



Bay Street Theater is a fully vaccinated company. The building and theater have been renovated with upgraded air ventilation, and all admission is available via touchless ticketing. All attendees must show proof of vaccination and will be required to wear a mask throughout the entire show. No food or beverage will be allowed in the theater. For full list of COVID-19-related safety procedures and guidelines for in-person events, please visit us online at baystreet.org.



