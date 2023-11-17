Review: THE CRUCIBLE at Bay Street Theatre

This incarnation is superbly directed by Will Pomerantz, who also serves as Associate Artistic Director of the Sag Harbor theatre.

By: Nov. 17, 2023

Review: THE CRUCIBLE at Bay Street Theatre

What a powerful production and remarkable cast is offered in Bay Street Theatre's latest offering, The Crucible. Indeed, Arthur Miller's 1953 Tony winning play is perhaps often produced, but when you have a showing of this caliber, it certainly warrants another look. Now playing at the adorable Long Island venue through November 26th, this incarnation is superbly directed by Will Pomerantz, who also serves as Associate Artistic Director of the Sag Harbor theatre.

Incidentally, this mounting of the classic play is part of Bay Street's Literature Live! educational program, now in it's 15th year. According to their web site, it is described as "LITERATURE LIVE! brings the power of the word from the page to the stage. Using curriculum-based literature, Bay Street Theater creates a unique learning experience by bringing professional theater artists together to present first class productions. The possibilities for insight and understanding of the subject matter are only increased when students can witness the characters from a great play or novel living and breathing and telling their stories right before their eyes."

This tale is set at the end of the seventeenth century during the horrific Salem witch trials. The legend, if I am correct, is that Mr. Miller was inspired to write this story as a parallel to when the United States government ostracized people for being communists without firm evidence (see McCarthyism). In fact, Mr. Miller himself was interrogated by the Committee on Un-American Activities in the 1950's and convicted of contempt of Congress, so he seems to have felt this process was a witch hunt.

Among the stellar ensemble cast of brilliant local artists is Kate Fitzgerald who strongly portrays Abigail, the niece of Reverend Parris, portrayed by Allen O'Reilly, and former maid for Elizabeth and John Proctor (Meg Gibson and Joe Pallister, respectively). In a gripping role, Abigail is suspected of having an affair with John Proctor. Once the Proctor's dismiss and disgrace Abigail, she uses her position as Parris' niece to accuse countless citizens of witchcraft in an act of revenge. This sets up the rest of the story.

When you see Ms. Fitzgerald's performance, you'll agree a bright future lies before her. The delivery and prowess are affecting and impressive. Mr. Pallister is also thrilling as Proctor giving a very powerful and commanding performance. In truth, I could go on and on (and on!) about the extraordinary company.

Upon entering the intimate theatre, you'll immediately notice the minimal set. They bring chairs and other props out here and there, but really not much is on stage with the players. I love this because you can completely concentrate on the actors and their wonderful performances. Indeed, this company has you thoroughly captivated for the entire show with Justin Poruban's sullen lighting as an added touch. Additionally, Mr. Pomerantz has expertly tailored it down to a 90 minute one act show instead of the usual three hour production.

And so, The Crucible is indeed another hit for the East End's Bay Street Theatre. A riveting story and excellent cast make for a thrilling night of theatre.




