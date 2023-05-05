Review: ROCK OF AGES at The Argyle Theatre

Long Island's Argyle Theatre certainly has another hit with their current offering of Rock Of Ages. Running through June 18th at the beautiful Babylon venue, this Tony nominee celebrates all things 80's with some of music's greatest songs making up the score. Created by Chris D'Arienzo, there are several storylines woven throughout this raucous musical directed by Sara Brians, who also serves as choreographer.



Drew, excellently portrayed by Jack Hale, and Sherrie, stunningly portrayed by Abigail Sparrow, are both young up-and-comers living on the Sunset Strip in Los Angeles. Drew is a bartender who aspires to be a rock star and Sherrie wants to become an actress. Not only do they navigate their lives on The Strip, they also navigate their feelings for each other. Ms. Sparrow and Mr. Hale make a wonderful team and have great chemistry. You will absolutely melt at their stellar rendition of "The Search Is Over".



Drew works at the Bourbon Room owned by Dennis hilariously portrayed by Jesse Swimm. The club needlessly faces closing if a greedy real estate developer has his way. In between auditions, Sherrie, after leaving the Bourbon Room, works at a strip club owned by Justice in a powerhouse performance by the fabulous Jalynn Steele. You are going to adore her take in the "Harden My Heart"/"Shadows Of The Night" medley. In addition, you'll be rolling in the isles at Phil Sloves' performance as Lonny, the zany narrator. This role commands perfect comedic timing and delivery and Mr Sloves doesn't disappoint.



In the event of the possible demolition of the Bourbon Room, Dennis tries to coordinate one last amazing night at the club. Enter Stacee Jaxx, superbly portrayed by Eric Coles. Stacee just parted ways with his band, but is asked to perform at the Bourbon Room's last night. Mr. Coles gives a spectacular showing of the womanizing, self-loving singer. Speaking of Bourbon Room's closing due to the development of the Sunset Strip - in a scenario not so unfamiliar today - we also see a large protest led by Regina splendidly portrayed by Madison Baker. She convinces Fraz, perfectly and uproariously portrayed by Jacob Higdon, to join their side.



I really could go on and on (and on, and on) about everyone in this talented and stunning cast, but the creative team is spectacular as well.



Steven Velasquez's set is a gorgeous bi-level structure making great use of the large stage. Indeed, the cast is pretty much running around as constantly as they are singing thanks to Ms. Brians' brilliant choreography. This is excellently enhanced by John Salutz's atmospheric lighting and Peter Fogel's dazzling costumes. In addition, you are going to love the incredible band - that sits on stage with the cast- masterfully headed up by Music Director Jonathan Brenner. With the extraordinary cast and the clever creative team, it is a visually stunning production.



And so, the Argyle's amazing incarnation of Rock Of Ages is a must see this Spring. A stellar cast, rocking 80's music, and the gorgeous Argyle Theatre make for a fun night of theatre. If you're "lookin' for nothin' but a good time" it definitely doesn't get better than this.