Review: RENT at Smithtown Performing Arts Center

I'm always cautiously optimistic in seeing a regional production of Jonathan Larson's Rent as I am a Renthead of MANY years. The thing to remember, obviously, is art has different interpretations. It is extremely interesting to see the different elucidations of the choreography, the varied choices the actors make, the Director's vision, et cetera. I can proudly say that Smithtown Performing Art Center's (SPAC) incarnation of the Tony and Pulitzer winner does not disappoint.

Having a twelve and a half year run on Broadway, this game changing production, set to a rock-opera score, is loosely based on Giacomo Puccini's opera La Bohème. It follows the lives of several impoverished New York City artists at the height of the AIDS epidemic of the late 1980's/early 1990's. Indeed, the gripping production is an emotional roller coaster. Running through October 22nd, the brilliant ensemble cast at the charming Long Island venue is excellently Directed and Choreographed by Kevin Burns.

Among the cast, we first meet longtime friends Mark Cohen and Roger Davis, portrayed by David Reyes and Zach Johnson, respectively. Mark is a struggling, independent videographer and also serves as the story's narrator. Mr. Reyes is a fine choice to portray the adorkable Mark. A great voice makes him a natural for the role. Mark is roommates with Roger, a once successful musician now struggling to cope with life with AIDS and is a recovering drug addict. Mr. Johnson is also a smart choice for the angst ridden Roger. An audience favorite is his heartbreaking rendition of the hit "One Song, Glory" where he tells about wanting to leave a meaningful song before he dies. You'll find that Mr. Reyes and Mr. Johnson make a great team particularly with their rendition of audience favorite "What You Own" in Act II.

Without question, one of the most overwhelming performances is delivered by Shiloh Bennett as Tom Collins. His rendition of the reprise of "I'll Cover You" renders the audience to tears. Additionally, Alisa Barsch as Mimi Marquez is a highlight. Mimi is a dancer and junkie who lives downstairs from Mark and Roger's apartment. Ms. Barsch is spot on with Mimi's hopeful demeanor and puts on a superb performance of "Out Tonight" and the heartbreaking "Without You".

Also part of the stellar cast is Ruben Fernandez as Angel Dumott Schunard who gets together with Collins. Indeed, Mr. Fernandez is an exceptional Angel and he makes tears overflow particularly in act two. Jess Ader-Ferretti expertly provides the comic relief as Maureen Johnson, a performance artist and Mark's ex-girlfriend. Ms. Ader-Ferretti is hilariously animated during the protest performance "Over the Moon". Maureen has left Mark for Joanne, portrayed phenomenally by Michelle Demetillo. They give a boffo rendition of "Take Me Or Leave Me". And, Trentin Chalmers gives a smooth performance as Benjamin Coffin III.

Truth be known, I really could go on and on (and on!) about the entire company, but you got the idea they are an extraordinary company.

As for Mr. Burns' creative team, scenic designer Michael Mucciolo has the true flavor of the story in the set. A broken down East Village dons the stage; dark and messy. This is enhanced stunningly by Chris Creevy's top-notch lighting and Kelly Mucciolo's wonderful costumes. And a special kudos to the outstanding live orchestra headed up Music Directors Melissa and Craig Coyle.

And so, there is "no day but today" to see Jonathan Larson's Rent at Smithtown Performing Arts Center. Typically we Rentheads say "Thank You, Jonathan Larson". However, today I am also going to say Thank You Mr. Burns, the superb cast, and fantastic creative team for a job well done.