Review: DIAL M FOR MURDER at Bay Street Theatre

Being an enthusiast of old movies, I became a fan of Alfred Hitchcock's 1954 film version of Fredrick Knott's Dial M for Murder long before I attended the stage incarnation adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher. Was the film a tad slow? Perhaps. Thankfully, the Bay Street Theatre's incredible Broadway caliber production, running through July 23rd at the beautiful East End venue, put a better, modern spin on this riveting story... and went at a better pace.

Among the extremely talented cast masterfully directed by Walter Bobbie is Mamie Gummer as the well-to-do Margot Wendice, Grace Kelly's role in the movie. Margot is a pleasant woman, but also very naïve as she refuses to believe her cold-hearted husband has planned to murder her which is the premise for the story. Indeed Ms. Gummer is captivating in the role.

In absolutely excellent casting, Erich Bergen thrillingly portrays Margot's selfish, uncaring, heartless husband Tony. Tony is a former tennis star and plots Margot's murder for mostly her money, but several twists and turns abound throughout the story. I say "mostly" because what also sets Tony off is Margot's affair with Maxine Hadley (as opposed to Mark, if you've seen the movie version before) portrayed by Rosa Gilmore. In spite of the affair, you will find yourself rooting for Maxine as she actually cares about Margot.

Rounding out the rest of the top notch cast is Max Gordon Moore as Lesgate, the person who Tony blackmails into joining his murderous scheme. And, Reg Rogers gives a commanding performance as the clever Inspector Hubbard. Everyone in the cast is truly remarkable.

Another highlight is Anna Louizos' magnificent set. The first thing you see as you walk into the Sag Harbor venue is a curtain shielding the stage, which Bay Street doesn't usually have. Two British coppers ceremoniously pull back the curtain and you see the stationary set. Taking place in 1950's London, this story is told solely in the posh living room of Wendice's upper-class home. A lush couch and beautiful decor, grand desk, staircase, and stunning back doors leading to what is suppose to be a garden are well situated on the intimate stage. Heightened with Donald Holder's atmospheric lighting and Jeff Mahshie's exemplary costumes, this is certainly a visually stunning production.

Folks, this production and this cast is brilliant. I don't think I could possibly say anything further than to say if you are able, go see this one. An extraordinarily talented cast and an intriguing, twisting story make for a gripping night of theatre.