Review: DIAL M FOR MURDER at Bay Street Theatre

The show is running through July 23rd.

By: Jul. 09, 2023

POPULAR

Review: HEAD OVER HEELS at Cultural Arts Playhouse Photo 1 Review: HEAD OVER HEELS at Cultural Arts Playhouse
Photos: First Look At DIAL 'M' FOR MURDER At Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for th Photo 2 Photos: First Look At DIAL 'M' FOR MURDER At Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts
Student Blog: Asking My Computer Science Boyfriend What Acting Terms Mean Photo 3 Student Blog: Asking My Computer Science Boyfriend What Acting Terms Mean
Photos: First Look at Erich Bergen, Mamie Gummer & More in DIAL M FOR MURDER at Bay Street Photo 4 Photos: First Look at Erich Bergen, Mamie Gummer & More in DIAL M FOR MURDER at Bay Street Theater

Review: DIAL M FOR MURDER at Bay Street Theatre

Being an enthusiast of old movies, I became a fan of Alfred Hitchcock's 1954 film version of Fredrick Knott's Dial M for Murder long before I attended the stage incarnation adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher. Was the film a tad slow? Perhaps. Thankfully, the Bay Street Theatre's incredible Broadway caliber production, running through July 23rd at the beautiful East End venue, put a better, modern spin on this riveting story... and went at a better pace.

Among the extremely talented cast masterfully directed by Walter Bobbie is Mamie Gummer as the well-to-do Margot Wendice, Grace Kelly's role in the movie. Margot is a pleasant woman, but also very naïve as she refuses to believe her cold-hearted husband has planned to murder her which is the premise for the story. Indeed Ms. Gummer is captivating in the role.

In absolutely excellent casting, Erich Bergen thrillingly portrays Margot's selfish, uncaring, heartless husband Tony. Tony is a former tennis star and plots Margot's murder for mostly her money, but several twists and turns abound throughout the story. I say "mostly" because what also sets Tony off is Margot's affair with Maxine Hadley (as opposed to Mark, if you've seen the movie version before) portrayed by Rosa Gilmore. In spite of the affair, you will find yourself rooting for Maxine as she actually cares about Margot.

Rounding out the rest of the top notch cast is Max Gordon Moore as Lesgate, the person who Tony blackmails into joining his murderous scheme. And, Reg Rogers gives a commanding performance as the clever Inspector Hubbard. Everyone in the cast is truly remarkable.

Another highlight is Anna Louizos' magnificent set. The first thing you see as you walk into the Sag Harbor venue is a curtain shielding the stage, which Bay Street doesn't usually have. Two British coppers ceremoniously pull back the curtain and you see the stationary set. Taking place in 1950's London, this story is told solely in the posh living room of Wendice's upper-class home. A lush couch and beautiful decor, grand desk, staircase, and stunning back doors leading to what is suppose to be a garden are well situated on the intimate stage. Heightened with Donald Holder's atmospheric lighting and Jeff Mahshie's exemplary costumes, this is certainly a visually stunning production.

Folks, this production and this cast is brilliant. I don't think I could possibly say anything further than to say if you are able, go see this one. An extraordinarily talented cast and an intriguing, twisting story make for a gripping night of theatre.




RELATED STORIES - Long Island

1
Direct From Sweden: The Music of Abba Comes to Patchogue Theatre in September Photo
'Direct From Sweden: The Music of Abba' Comes to Patchogue Theatre in September

Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts announces Direct From Sweden: The Music of Abba appearing on Thursday, September 21 at 8pm.

2
Emo Orchestra Featuring Hawthorne Heights Comes to Patchogue Theatre in October Photo
Emo Orchestra Featuring Hawthorne Heights Comes to Patchogue Theatre in October

Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts announces Emo Orchestra featuring Hawthorne Heights on Wednesday, October 4 at 7:30 PM.

3
THE FIXX Comes to Patchogue Theatre in November Photo
THE FIXX Comes to Patchogue Theatre in November

Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts announces alt-rock pioneers The FIXX with its Live In 2023 Tour on Tuesday, November 21 at 8PM.

4
The Argyle Theatre to Present Special Event With Walt Clyde Frazier in July Photo
The Argyle Theatre to Present Special Event With Walt 'Clyde' Frazier in July

The Argyle Theatre will host a New York Icon and NY Knicks’ Legend, Walt “Clyde” Frazier, celebrating the 50th anniversary of the NY Knicks 1973 Championship.

From This Author - Melissa Giordano

Melissa has been covering theatre for BroadwayWorld for the past eight years and has loved every second of it. She is consistently inspired by the talent of the artists of her beloved Long Island and ... (read more about this author)

Review: SUMMER, THE DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL at The GatewayReview: SUMMER, THE DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL at The Gateway
Review: The World Premiere of DOUBLE HELIX at Bay Street TheatreReview: The World Premiere of DOUBLE HELIX at Bay Street Theatre
Review: THE PORTUGUESE KID At Quogue Community Hall Presented By The Hampton Theatre CompanyReview: THE PORTUGUESE KID At Quogue Community Hall Presented By The Hampton Theatre Company
Review: THE SOUND OF MUSIC at The John W. Engeman TheaterReview: THE SOUND OF MUSIC at The John W. Engeman Theater

Videos

Video: Watch Jonathan Bennett Surprise High School Cast of MEAN GIRLS at Dress Rehearsal Video Video: Watch Jonathan Bennett Surprise High School Cast of MEAN GIRLS at Dress Rehearsal
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: More Questions with the KIMBERLY AKIMBO Cast Video
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: More Questions with the KIMBERLY AKIMBO Cast
Chatting With THE GOSPEL ACCORDING TO HEATHER Stars Katey Sagal And Brittany Nicole Williams Video
Chatting With THE GOSPEL ACCORDING TO HEATHER Stars Katey Sagal And Brittany Nicole Williams
See Highlights Of KIMBERLY AKIMBO, SOME LIKE IT HOT & More At Broadway in Bryant Park Video
See Highlights Of KIMBERLY AKIMBO, SOME LIKE IT HOT & More At Broadway in Bryant Park
View all Videos

Long Island SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kristin Chenoweth
Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center (8/05-8/05)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Summer: The Donna Summer Musical
The Gateway Playhouse (6/16-7/16)Tracker PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Matilda Jr.
The Gateway (7/07-7/15)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Escape to Margaritaville
John W. Engeman Theater (7/14-7/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Escape to Margaritaville
John W. Engeman Theater (7/15-7/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Escape to Margaritaville
John W. Engeman Theater (7/20-7/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Long Island Improv Comedy
Argyle Theatre (8/16-8/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# FAME the Musical
South Shore Theatre (7/13-7/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Performances at King Rufus Park
King Rufus Park (7/22-7/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# In The Heights
The Gateway Playhouse (3/15-4/14)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You