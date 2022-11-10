Review: ALL THINGS EQUAL: THE LIFE AND TRIALS OF RUTH BADER GINSBURG at Bay Street Theater

The Bay Street Theater has another hit on their hands with their current production of All Things Equal: The Life and Trials of Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Though the Sag Harbor venue's main stage season is typically in the Summer, this glorious production is part of Bay Street's yearly Literature Live! program that takes place in the Fall. Running through November 27th, the one-woman show is everything... hilarious, emotional, sometimes heartbreaking yet uplifting as she perseveres.

Brilliantly created by Tony winner Rupert Holmes, the new one act play is expertly directed by Laley Lippard and we are very fortunate to have this show stop here on Long Island as it travels around the country.

Incidentally, according to Bay Street's web site, www.baystreet.org, their Literature Live! program is described as "Literature Live! is a BOCES-approved Arts-in-Education program. Plays chosen are from standards-based literature and are supported with teacher-developed lesson plans and reference materials. All performances are 90 minutes and are followed by a question-and-answer session."

Indeed, this program is needed, and schools should take advantage of this rewarding opportunity for their students.

Starring as RBG is the extraordinary Michelle Azar who is a revelation as the legendary jurist carrying the show effortlessly. What a powerful and enthralling performance. The premise of the play is that we are watching RBG telling someone about her life; the trials, her triumphs, and everything in between. The story covers several decades of her life, even her personal life. We learn about early years as a young mother aspiring to be a professional, learn about the obstacles she faced having a child as a career driven professional, taking care of her husband, and her strategies for progressing the role of women in society. One of the best lines in the show, to paraphrase, was instead of being known as the "notorious RBG" she would have preferred to be known as the "victorious RBG". This, of course, is met with thunderous applause. The life she led was truly extraordinary.

On the clever creative team, Tom Hansen's set is gorgeous. A grand desk befitting the stature of RBG sits as the main focal point. A podium stands next to the desk over an area rug that gives the intimate stage a cozy, homey feel while large columns line the back of the venue. This is heightened by Dalton Hamilton's wonderful lighting design and Mike Billings clever video designs. It is truly a visually stunning production.

And so, Bay Street theater's production of All Things Equal: The Life and Trials of Ruth Bader Ginsburg is certainly a must see this season. To learn about one of the most driven, inspirational, proper role models of this generation is so rewarding. A thrilling new show showcasing someone who is a positive influence makes for an exciting night of theater.

Photo courtesy of Bay Street Theater