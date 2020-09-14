Registration is Now Open for Argyle Theatre Academy of The Arts 2020 Fall Intensive In-Person and Virtual Classes

Classes are set to begin Sept 21.

The Argyle Theatre Academy of the Arts is offering in-person and virtual classes for the 2020 Fall Intensive that will be conducted in a safe, socially distanced environment in accordance with New York State health guidelines. Limited enrollment of 15 students per class is now open to all students Grades K -12, with Adult classes open to individuals 18+. In-person classes will take place at The Argyle Theatre (34 West Main Street, Babylon, Long Island) with virtual online classes available via Zoom link.

Registration is now open and available via email at argyleclasses@gmail.com. For additional information, class schedules, and tuition, please visit https://argyletheatre.com/kids/fallclasses/ (Please note: Due to the health crisis, The Argyle Theatre Box Office is currently closed and unavailable to take inquiries.)

Argyle Theatre Managing Partners Dylan and Mark Perlman stated, "In this troubling time for our industry, and with so many unknowns moving forward, we are proud to be able to offer this wonderful program to the public and to breathe some life back into the theatre. We invite you to join us for a safe and fun semester of classes this Fall."

After school in-person classes for children and teens include "Musical Theatre for Children," "Improv for Children," "Musical Theatre Voice," "Musical Theatre Dance for Pre-Teen Actors," "Acting For Pre-Teens," "Musical Theatre Dance for Teen Actors," "Improv for Teens," "Hip Hop/Jazz For Musical Theatre," "Acting for Teens," "Musical Theatre Showcase." Virtual online classes will include "Virtual Improv for Young Children," "Virtual Musical Theatre Dance for Pre-Teen and Teen Actors," "Virtual Hip Hop/Jazz for Musical Theatre."

In-person Adult classes include "Beginner Musical Theatre Dance Combination for Adults," "Beginner Musical Theatre Tap Dance for Adults," "Adult Beginner Hip Hop/Jazz for Musical Theatre," "Introduction to Playwriting for Adults," "Improv for Adults." Virtual Online Adult classes include "Virtual Dance for Adults (Beginner/Intermediate)," "Virtual Yoga for Performers," "Virtual Physical Fitness for Musical Theatre," "Virtual Mindfulness & Meditation for Performers," "Virtual Musical Theatre Cardio Dance."

Kate Keating, Artistic Director of Children's & Educational Theatre at the Argyle Theatre shared "I am ecstatic that we have expanded our Fall Classes and are now offering both in person and virtual classes for students grades kindergarten through twelfth and adults! This Fall, we are offering over 40 different classes in acting, voice, improv, dance, tap dance, hip hop/jazz dance, musical theatre dance combination, musical theatre, musical theatre showcase, playwriting, physical fitness for musical theatre, meditation for performers, musical theatre cardio dance, yoga for performers, yoga for musical theatre, and more."

She went on to say, "We are dedicated to providing safe, social distanced, positive, fun, educational, and wonderful classes for all our students, all in small class sizes. I always strive to create classes where students can receive individual attention and training. In these fall classes starting on September 21st, every class will only have a maximum of 15 students."

Ms. Keating went on to share, "We are extremely excited about our new virtual adult classes, especially our yoga for performers, yoga for musical theatre, and virtual mindfulness and meditation for performers classes. These classes are live, can be taken from home, and adults do not have to be a performer to take them, as anyone can benefit from them. Since we are not able to reopen yet for shows at the Argyle Theatre, these Fall Classes are a great way for everyone to still be involved in theatre, while also learning and having fun. We still have room in all of our classes, so everyone can still sign up!"

Argyle Theatre Artistic Director Evan Pappas had this to say, "In a time when we need to be creative and feel creative, The Argyle is offering these classes for adults, children and teens with fantastic teachers led by the wonderful Kate Keating who never ceases to amaze and inspire. Kate has done wonders with the Argyle Children's Theatre and the after school and summer intensives. Challenge yourselves, be creative, and join us for some great fun. You will love it."

The Argyle Theatre, the historic theatre on Main Street in the Village of Babylon, NY, opened in Spring, 2018 with the musical Guys and Dolls, the first show in a full roster of plays, musicals, concerts and other performing arts. The theatre has offered six annual main stage productions featuring performers from Actors Equity Association, the union for professional stage actors.

The performance venue was brought back to life by Mark and Dylan Perlman, a father-son duo behind the $3.5-million project. With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the theatre was closed in March 2020. It is currently unknown when the theatre can reopen for performances, but safe and exciting live entertainment will return to The Argyle!

The Argyle Theatre has a rich history of entertainment reaching back to 1921 when a newspaper article in the Babylon Leader announced plans for a "$100,000 Theatre for Main Street." With a 1,500-seat capacity, the new Capitol Theatre was expected to be "the finest theatre on the South Side." The new entertainment venue would not only benefit residents, it would help Babylon become a more attractive summer resort for vacationers.

A 1923 playbill advertised daily performances ranging from vaudeville to adaptations of Broadway shows such as The Hero and East Side West Side.

In 1925, the Suffolk County theatre reopened under new ownership as the Babylon Theatre, delighting audiences with its many modern improvements including a flashy electric marquis. An advertising campaign to surrounding communities was so successful that 500 people had to be turned away on opening night. It was obvious that the Babylon Theatre was poised for success.

Throughout the following decades, the Babylon Theatre survived two fires and several different owners as it continued operating as a modern cinema house until 2014.

