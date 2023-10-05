Raffaele Productions Supports Those Affected By NY Fatal Bus Crash With CARRIE THE MUSICAL

Raffaele Productions has announced a special presentation of the iconic musical "Carrie," featuring a talented ensemble of 14 young actors who are eagerly seeking representation. This remarkable production has been brought to life with a whirlwind of dedication and passion, with the cast having had only seven rehearsals totaling just 38 hours.

"Carrie: The Musical" has captivated audiences around the world with its gripping story, haunting melodies, and unforgettable characters. This unique presentation by Raffaele Productions promises to be a fresh and exciting take on the timeless tale of the tormented teenager with telekinetic powers.

The young actors involved in this production are on the cusp of breaking into the entertainment industry, and they have dedicated themselves wholeheartedly to perfecting their craft. With a combined passion for the arts and an unyielding desire to make their mark, these 14 actors are ready to showcase their incredible talent to the world, and the several talent reps noted to attend the production.

The production is directed by Dominick Raffaele who was portrayed bad boy, Billy Nolan, in the first-ever amateur version of Carrie. Dominick is represented by Amy Lord Posey from Eris Talent Agency and is an actor-director-and business owner with a focus of finding his actors talent reps who align with their goals. Additionally on the team is Raniyah Elguerouat (Associate Director), Emily Schiller (Choreography), Matthew Imperio (Vocal Direction), and Molly McDonough (Production Stage Manager).

The Musical is Based on the novel by Stephen King, Carrie features a book by Lawrence D. Cohen (screenwriter of the classic film), lyrics by Academy Award winner Dean Pitchford ("Footloose" and "Fame") and music by Academy Award winner Michael Gore ("Fame").

Isabella Licata will star as the haunted Carrie White and Josephine Sullivan will star as her fundamentalist mother Margaret. William Herbert will take on the role of the heartbreaking quarterback, Tommy Ross, while Ava Lanot portrays the sympathetic and sweet- Sue Snell. Alexa Nazario brings the cult-classic bully Chris Hargensen to life, and Philip W. Leon portrays her menacing boyfriend, Billy Nolan. Marla Morales steps into the role of Miss Gardener, the sympathetic gym teacher. In a compelling dual role, Riley Leahy plays both Reverend Bliss and Mrs. Stephens.

Rounding out the cast is Julia McGramie, Violet Radgowski, Winona Cabana as Norma, Frieda, and Helen- and Khristian Romano, Eldan Bazile as Freddy and George- with Gossip Girl's, Henry Bass, (now 17) Alex Bento as Stokes.

After the tragedy that affected Farmingdale High School Students, the company felt compelled to create an unforgettable evening that both celebrates talent and offers support to them during this time. As a gesture of support and love, a portion of the proceeds from the production will be donated to Joseph Emmanuel Pellettiere, the son of the late Gina Pellettiere, a passionate and beloved music educator at Farmingdale High School. Gina's legacy will live on through the music and the love she shared with her students.

The donation to Joseph Emmanuel Pellettiere will be submitted directly through a GoFundMe campaign following the production. If you are unable to attend the event or are not in New York, you can still show your support by making a donation to the GoFundMe campaign.

A special surprise will be sent via email to all those who donate on Sunday morning as a token of appreciation for their generosity.