RENT SCHOOL EDITION Comes to The Engeman in August

The John W. Engeman Theater announces the cast and creative team for RENT SCHOOL EDITION. Performances will be on Monday, August 1, 2022 and Tuesday, August 2, 2022.

RENT SCHOOL EDITION is based loosely on Puccini's La Boheme. RENT SCHOOL EDITION follows a year in the life of a group of impoverished young artists and musicians struggling to survive and create in New York's Lower East Side, under the shadow of HIV/AIDS.

RENT SCHOOL EDITION is directed by Andrew McCluskey and choreographed by BECKY KALMAN.

The Creative Team includes GINA SALVIA (Music Director), AMANADA BLITZ (Stage Manager) JENNIFER COLLESTER (Director of Productions), and RICHARD DOLCE (Producer).

The cast of RENT SCHOOL EDITION features LIZZIE BECKER, AIDAN BENTO, LOGAN BORRE, KIERAN J. BROWN, RICHARD CAMPBELL, GABE CRUZ, Lizzie Dolce, DANIELLA FALCO, GRETA FRANKONIS, GIULIANA GALLONE, FINN GILBERT, ARIANA GLASER, JENNA HAMMELMAN, Derek Hough, MAX LAMBERG, MADISON LOSCALZO, ALEXANDER MAHR, ANGELINA MILLER, MIA MIRABILE, ALEXANDRA MITNICK, Zachary Podair, MADELYN QUIGLEY, SAMANTHA REGENBOGEN, ARI SPIEGEL, RAY ZERNER.

This show is performed entirely by The John W. Engeman Studio's audition-only elite Select Players.

RENT SCHOOL EDITION will play the following schedule: Monday, August 1, 2022 and Tuesday, August 2, 2022. Tickets are $20 for all performances. They may be purchased by calling 631-261-2900, going online at www.engemantheater.com, or by visiting the Engeman Theater Box Office at 250 Main Street, Northport.

The John W. Engeman Theater at Northport is Long Island's only year-round professional theater company. From curb to curtain, we have made it our business to provide affordable, quality theater in an elegant one-of-a-kind location with outstanding facilities and extraordinary service.

For more information, contact the theater directly at 631-261-2900, visit the box office at 250 Main Street, Northport or visit www.engemantheater.com.