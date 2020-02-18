REAL PEOPLE'S John Barbour Talks JFK Documentary On Tom Needham's SOUNDS OF FILM

REAL PEOPLE's John Barbour and TV Host Lee Camp are Tom Needham's exclusive guests this Thursday at 6 pm on WUSB's SOUNDS OF FILM.

John Barbour is a legendary comic, actor, filmmaker and TV host. The only person to win Emmys for both entertainment and news shows, Barbour is widely remembered as the host and creator of REAL PEOPLE. He is also the author of the entertaining show business biography, YOUR MOTHER IS NOT A VIRGIN! John will be speaking to Tom Needham about his acclaimed documentary, THE AMERICAN MEDIA & THE 2nd ASSASSINATION OF PRESIDENT JOHN F. KENNEDY.

Lee Camp is the host of RT America's REDACTED TONIGHT and the author of the new book, 'Bullet Points and Punch Lines: The Most Important Commentary Ever Written on the Epic American Tragicomedy.' The book offers hilarious commentary on fake news, alternative facts, mainstream media lies, and government blackouts.

THE SOUNDS OF FILM is the nation's longest running film and music themed radio show. For the past 30 years, the program has delivered a popular mix of interviews and music to listeners all over Long Island, parts of Connecticut and streaming live worldwide on the internet. Past people interviewed for the show include Chris Hedges, Abby Martin, Gov. Jesse Ventura, Dr. Cornel West, Chuck D, Jordan Peterson, Dave Rubin, Wallace Shawn, John Pilger, John Perkins and Bill Ayers.





