Productions Over The Rainbow Inc To Present GODSPELL in January

Productions Over The Rainbow Inc. is one of Long Island's only year round theatre organizations that is solely committed to educational theatre and process orientated theatre, rather than be product driven like most Community Theatres on Long Island. Though, occasionally, they do put on a Main Stage production open to people of all ages, and even during those shows, there's a huge emphasis on the process, and a firm belief that there is a place for everyone on the stage.

Much like the company's namesake inspiration, in L. Frank Baum's Wizard of Oz, Dorothy can't return home Over the Rainbow until after bonding with people she just met and learning a valuable lesson herself. That's the goal POTR has with every one of their cast members, to learn how to work collaboratively as a team, as well as to learn things yourself.

This philosophy is exhibited best in a show like GODSPELL, which makes it the perfect fit for POTR's first Main Stage show since before the pandemic. Given the improvised nature of the script of Godspell, Donald J. Dowdell Jr. was chosen to helm the production as Director. With many years of working with theatre's across Long Island, as well as a few summer stints as an improvisational Pirate with Kings of the Coast, Don was up to the task of assembling some of Long Island's best. Joining him on the production team is Carl Hottinger as Music Director, Crystal Grandison Markey as Choreographer, and Jessica Konik as Stage Manager.

The Cast consists of a wide generational range from Long Island Theatre veterans to College Students to current POTR Educational Program students. Leading the cast as Jesus and Judas are Billy Spitz and Jaysen Pommells. The soloists include: Brad Schlossberg ("Prepare Ye"), Megan Reis ("Day by Day"), Kailey Schnurman ("Learn Your Lessons Well"), April Meier ("Bless The Lord"), Thomas J. Gallagher ("All Good Gifts"), Bella Licata ("Light of the World"), Libby Miranda ("Learn Your Lessons Well" Reprise), Juliana DePersio ("Turn Back, O Man"), Maureen Arasmo ("By My Side"), Brendan Noble ("We Beseech Thee"), Robert D. DePersio Jr. ("On The Willows"), and Ray Schlossberg ("On The Willows" Harmony).

Rounding out the ensemble as Parable Narrators - Tina Marie Friscia, Maura McGovern, and Pamela Merrill; as Parable Performers - Gabby Giovan, Jaime Hahn, Ray Krahm, Donna Munoz, and Michele Segal.

Productions Over the Rainbow's GODSPELL will be on stage at Seneca Middle School, located at 850 Main Street in Holbrook, NY for two nights only: January 20th and 21st at 7PM. Tickets are $20 with a small processing fee and will go on sale to the public on January 9th. Should you have any questions on acquiring tickets or about the production, please contact POTR directly by phone 631-696-6817 or by email potrinc@gmail.com.

Productions Over the Rainbow Inc. is a 501(C)(3) NonProfit Organization with a mission to provide a safe, educational, positive, and fun venue for children of all ages to pursue their passion in the arts through the efforts and abilities of knowledgeable, talented, and caring staff. Their programs are designed to encourage students in the performing arts to develop intellectually, socially, emotionally, physically, and theatrically. Respect of self, team, and production will be fostered at all audition, rehearsal, and performance times. Productions Over the Rainbow Inc. believes in a diverse, inclusive, and equitable workplace where all staff, participants, and volunteers, whatever their gender, race, color, ethnicity, national origin, age, sexual orientation or identity, transgender status, religious beliefs, education or disability, all are valued and respected. POTR will offer possibilities for all interests and ability levels, including, but not limited to, the special needs population. The process is equal to, or more important than the product.

Your contributions to the arts allow them to continue funding year-round educational programming for children and teens of all ages. Kindly consider leaving a year end donation to the arts by going to: https://www.potr.org/index.php/support-potr-and-donate-today/