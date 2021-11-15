Photos: The Argyle Theatre Presents ELF THE MUSICAL

Long Island's largest year-round professional theatrical venue, The Argyle Theatre is presenting Elf The Musical, the must-see holiday musical tradition. Elf will begin performances on November 12 and run through January 2, 2022, at The Argyle Theatre (34 West Main Street, Babylon, Long Island).

Check out photos below!

Based on the cherished 2003 New Line Cinema hit, Elf is directed by Evan Pappas with choreography by Valerie Wright and musical direction by Emma Weiss; it features a book by Tony Award winners Thomas Meehan (Annie, The Producers, Hairspray) and Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone) and songs by Tony Award nominees Matthew Sklar (The Wedding Singer) and Chad Beguelin (Disney's Aladdin on Broadway).

Buddy, a young orphan, mistakenly crawls into Santa's bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole. The would-be elf is raised, unaware that he is actually a human until his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. With Santa's permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father and discover his true identity. Faced with the harsh realities that his father is on the naughty list and his half-brother doesn't even believe in Santa, Buddy is determined to win over his new family and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas. This modern-day holiday classic is sure to make everyone embrace their inner Elf.

"What better way to celebrate the holiday season than with ELF the Musical. The joy and heart that fills this wonderful musical is the perfect gift for everyone, and especially after the year we have all had. And with the amazingly talented cast we have, I cannot wait to see the smiles on the faces of our audience. Like they say... 'the best way to spread Christmas Cheer is singing loud for all to hear.' " Argyle Theatre's Artistic Director, Evan Pappas.

Leading the cast are Timothy Fraser (Regional: Peter and the Starcatcher) as Buddy the Elf, Caroline Miranda (National Tour: Nick Jr. Live) as Jovie, Mark Epperson (National Tour: ELF) as Walter, Michelle Mallardi (Broadway: Beauty and the Beast) as Emily and Kieran Brown (Regional: Children of Eden) and ) and Landon Forlenza (Argyle Theatre: Miracle on 34th Street) dual cast as Michael, Korie Lee Blossey (National Tour: Disney's Aladdin) as the store manager, Robert Anthony Jones (Broadway: Finding Neverland) as Santa/ Mr. Greenway, Tamara Daly (Off-Broadway: SISTAS) as Deb, with Kaitie Buckert (Argyle Theatre: Miracle on 34th Street), Melissa Goldberg (Harry Connick, Jr.'s The Happy Elf), Garrison Hunt (Regional: Jean's Playhouse), Tre Kanaley (Regional: RENT), Molly Model (Regional: Matilda), Mikaela Rada (Regional: A Chorus Line) , Drew Reese (Regional: The Bodyguard, The Musical), Lucas Ryan (Regional: Mary Poppins), Garrett Shin (Regional: Jesus Christ Superstar), Melissa Strain (Film: In The Heights. TV: "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel").

The creative team includes Set Design by Tim Golebiewski, Costume Design by Jolene Richardson, Lighting Design by John Salutz, Sound Design by Brianne Boyd and Wig Design by Peter Fogel. The Production Stage Manager is Craig Matthew, with Assistant Stage Managers Emily Todt and Shannon Stewart. The Casting Director is Michael Cassara, CSA.

NOW ON SALE, tickets for Elf The Musical are priced from $40 - $79 and may be purchased online at www.argyletheatre.com or by calling (631) 230-3500

ELF The Musical will play Wednesday through Saturday evenings at 7:30 PM, Saturday afternoons at 2:30 PM, and Sunday afternoons at 2:00 PM. There are no performances on November 25 and an added matinee performance on Friday, November 26 at 2:30 PM. No evening show on December 24, no shows on December 25 or 31, and no matinee on January 1. Weekday matinees throughout the Holiday Week. For a full holiday schedule (with additional performances) during the week of December 20 - January 2 Please check this link for the entire holiday schedule.

COVID-19 POLICY, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY: All patrons over 12 will be required to present proof of full vaccination (printed vaccination card or digital proof such as NYS Excelsior Pass), OR have received a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours before entering the theater and present printed proof, along with a valid matching photo ID. Children under 12 must wear a mask and be accompanied by an adult. ALL patrons are strongly encouraged to wear masks when not actively eating or drinking, per CDC's updated guidance.