Photos: See Susan Lucci, Mario Cantone & More at CELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY at the Southamptons Arts Center

How does Vanna flip her panels? What does Stallone store in his freezer? Everything on stage is performed “in their own words."

Aug. 22, 2022  

Southampton Arts Center presented the acclaimed international comedy Broadway
sensation Celebrity Autobiography for one night only with an all-star cast including Christie Brinkley, Mario Cantone, Richard Kind, Susan Lucci, Eugene Pack, Sherri Shepherd, and Alan Zweibel.

Created by Emmy nominee Eugene Pack and developed with Dayle Reyfel, the show features stars acting out hilarious passages from other stars' memoirs.

How does Vanna flip her panels? What does Stallone store in his freezer? Why did Justin Bieber get stuck in the trunk of a car? What does Hasselhoff reveal about the beauties of Baywatch? The passages run the gamut from the "poetry" of Suzanne Somers to tips from the Kardashians to the most famous Hollywood love triangle in history - Elizabeth Taylor, Debbie Reynolds and Eddie Fisher, told from all sides. What is remarkable and hilarious is that everything on stage is performed "in their own words."

