Photos: Neil Berg's 100 YEARS OF BROADWAY Plays The Harry Chapin Lakeside Stage
Performers included Rita Harvey, Carter Calvert, Laurel Harris, Richard Todd Adams and Joey Calveri.
Back by popular demand, Neil Berg brought his company of extraordinary Broadway stars to The Harry Chapin Lakeside Theatre at Eisenhower Park, East Meadow.
112 Years of Broadway recreates the greatest moments from the finest shows of the century featuring the actual stars of shows such as The Phantom of the Opera, Les Misérables, Wicked and many others. These amazing performers light up the stage with songs from the hit shows in which they starred. Neil Berg presents brilliantly revived arrangements of Broadway classics as well as thrilling numbers from Broadway's newest hit shows. Outstanding entertainers for the show were Rita Harvey, Carter Calvert, Laurel Harris, Richard Todd Adams and Joey Calveri.
The show was backed by outstanding musicians. Neil Berg was on piano, Roger Cohen on drums, Abraham Saenz on guitar and Daniel Walker on organ and piano
For upcoming shows please visit Neilberg.com
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Joey Calveri, Carter Calvert and Richard Todd Adams
Carter Calvert and Rita Harvey
Carter Calvert, Joey Calveri, Rita Harvey and Richard Todd Adams
Carter Calvert and Joey Calveri
Carter Calvert and Laurel Harris
Laurel Harris and Joey Calveri
Rita Harvey and Richard Todd Adams
Carter Calvert and Rita Harvey
Joey Calveri, Carter Calvert, Rita Harvey, Richard Todd Adams and Laurel Harris
Daniel Walker
Daniel Walker