Photos: Neil Berg's 100 YEARS OF BROADWAY Plays The Harry Chapin Lakeside Stage

Back by popular demand, Neil Berg brought his company of extraordinary Broadway stars to The Harry Chapin Lakeside Theatre at Eisenhower Park, East Meadow.

112 Years of Broadway recreates the greatest moments from the finest shows of the century featuring the actual stars of shows such as The Phantom of the Opera, Les Misérables, Wicked and many others. These amazing performers light up the stage with songs from the hit shows in which they starred. Neil Berg presents brilliantly revived arrangements of Broadway classics as well as thrilling numbers from Broadway's newest hit shows. Outstanding entertainers for the show were Rita Harvey, Carter Calvert, Laurel Harris, Richard Todd Adams and Joey Calveri.

The show was backed by outstanding musicians. Neil Berg was on piano, Roger Cohen on drums, Abraham Saenz on guitar and Daniel Walker on organ and piano

For upcoming shows please visit Neilberg.com

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy