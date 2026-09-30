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Photos: Michael Longoria Brings SURFIN’ SENSATION to the John W. Engeman Theater

The Jersey Boys performer celebrated the music of The Beach Boys in Northport on September 29.

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Michael Longoria brought Surfin’ Sensation: A Celebration of The Beach Boys to the John W. Engeman Theater in Northport on Tuesday, September 29, at 8 p.m. Check out photos below.

Longoria, an original Broadway cast member of Jersey Boys and vocalist with The Midtown Men, led the concert alongside surf-rock band The Surfnotes.

The program celebrated The Beach Boys’ music with songs including “Good Vibrations,” “Help Me, Rhonda,” “I Get Around,” “Surfin’ USA” and “Dance, Dance, Dance.”

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter- Keddy



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