Photos: Michael Longoria Brings SURFIN’ SENSATION to the John W. Engeman Theater
The Jersey Boys performer celebrated the music of The Beach Boys in Northport on September 29.
Michael Longoria brought Surfin’ Sensation: A Celebration of The Beach Boys to the John W. Engeman Theater in Northport on Tuesday, September 29, at 8 p.m. Check out photos below.
Longoria, an original Broadway cast member of Jersey Boys and vocalist with The Midtown Men, led the concert alongside surf-rock band The Surfnotes.
The program celebrated The Beach Boys’ music with songs including “Good Vibrations,” “Help Me, Rhonda,” “I Get Around,” “Surfin’ USA” and “Dance, Dance, Dance.”
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter- Keddy
Tonight's Band that includes-Yas Fukuoka (Piano and Musical Director), Mike Epperhart Bass), Josh Bailey (Drums), Ramiro Marziani (Guitar) and Chris Smucker (Bari Sax and Flute)
James Oblak
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