David Foster and Katharine McPhee to Open Staller Center Season; David Sedaris Set for October

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The Staller Center for the Arts will open its new season with An Intimate Evening with David Foster & Katharine McPhee on Saturday, September 26, 2026, at 8 p.m. David Sedaris will follow with an appearance on Sunday, October 4, at 7 p.m.

The 16-time Grammy Award-winning producer and songwriter David Foster returns to the Staller Center with vocalist, actress and Broadway performer Katharine McPhee. Foster has written and produced hits for artists including Celine Dion, Whitney Houston, Michael Bublé, Chicago and Josh Groban.

McPhee, an American Idol finalist who appeared on Smash and starred in Broadway’s Waitress, will perform songs from Foster’s catalog alongside selections from her recording and stage work. Foster will accompany her at the piano. Tickets and additional information are available here.

Sedaris will bring new stories and selections from his essays to the Staller Center’s Main Stage on October 4. His books include Me Talk Pretty One Day, Calypso and Happy-Go-Lucky. He is also a regular contributor to The New Yorker.

Sedaris will sign books after the performance. The signing is open to all event ticket holders. Tickets and additional information are available here.

The Staller Center website has the full fall season schedule, tickets and membership information.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 37 Days 03 Hrs 09 Min 46 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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