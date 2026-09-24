David Foster and Katharine McPhee to Open Staller Center Season; David Sedaris Set for October
Foster and McPhee perform September 26, followed by an evening of stories and essays with Sedaris on October 4.
The Staller Center for the Arts will open its new season with An Intimate Evening with David Foster & Katharine McPhee on Saturday, September 26, 2026, at 8 p.m. David Sedaris will follow with an appearance on Sunday, October 4, at 7 p.m.
David Foster and Katharine McPhee
The 16-time Grammy Award-winning producer and songwriter David Foster returns to the Staller Center with vocalist, actress and Broadway performer Katharine McPhee. Foster has written and produced hits for artists including Celine Dion, Whitney Houston, Michael Bublé, Chicago and Josh Groban.
McPhee, an American Idol finalist who appeared on Smash and starred in Broadway’s Waitress, will perform songs from Foster’s catalog alongside selections from her recording and stage work. Foster will accompany her at the piano. Tickets and additional information are available here.
David Sedaris
Sedaris will bring new stories and selections from his essays to the Staller Center’s Main Stage on October 4. His books include Me Talk Pretty One Day, Calypso and Happy-Go-Lucky. He is also a regular contributor to The New Yorker.
Sedaris will sign books after the performance. The signing is open to all event ticket holders. Tickets and additional information are available here.
The Staller Center website has the full fall season schedule, tickets and membership information.
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