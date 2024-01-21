Photos: First Look at I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE at the John W. Engeman Theatre

The production opened last night, Saturday, January 20, and runs through Sunday, March 3, 2024.

By: Jan. 21, 2024

The John W. Engeman Theater has released production photos for I LOVE YOU, YOU’RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE. Performances run through Sunday, March 3, 2024.

Check out the photos below!

A witty musical revue that tackles modern love in all its forms: from the perils and pitfalls of the first date to marriage, children, and the twilight years of life. Set in the modern world and told in a series of vignettes and songs, I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change traces the overall arc of relationships throughout the course of a life. An insightful and hilarious musical, I LOVE YOU, YOU’RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE will have the audience shouting, “This is my life!”

I LOVE YOU, YOU’RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE is directed and choreographed by JOHN SIMPKINS (Engeman Theater: Damn Yankees, A Wonderful Life; Off-Broadway: Bloodsong of Love; Regional: Urban Stages, Lucille Lortel Theatre, and Second Stage).

The Creative Team includes BENJAMIN STAYNER (Musical Director), KYLE DIXON (Scenic Design), DUSTIN CROSS (Costume Design), JOHN BURKLAND (Lighting Design), LAURA SHUBERT (Sound Design), MEGAN MCQUEENEY (Props Design), WOJCIK CASTING TEAM (Casting Directors), CHELSEY STEINMETZ (Production Stage Manager), JENNIFER COLLESTER (Director of Production) and RICHARD DOLCE (Producing Artistic Director).

The cast of I LOVE YOU, YOU’RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE features GINA NAOMI BAEZ (Engeman: The Sound of Music; Broadway: A Christmas Carol; Regional: York Theatre Co., Feinstein’s 54 Below, NYMF, The Public Theater; TV/Film: “Only Murders in the Building,” “She’s Gotta Have It,” “FBI,” “The Calling,” “Orange is the New Black”); DANNY BERNARDY (Off-Broadway: Cougar! The Musical, Balls, Please Excuse My Dear Aunt Sally, Love’s Labour Lost; Regional: Olney Theatre Center, Pioneer Theatre Company, Gulfshore Playhouse, North Carolina Theatre; TV/Film: “Magnum PI,” “Curious Thing,” “Feed Me!”); JASON SWEETTOOTH WILLIAMS (Engeman: Damn Yankees; Broadway: Be More Chill; Regional: La Jolla Playhouse, The Old Globe, Signature Theatre, Transport Group; TV/Film: “WeCrashed”, “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”, “FBI”); LAUREN WEINBERG (National Tour: Guys & Dolls; Regional: Olney Theatre Center, Colorado Springs FAC, The Wick Theatre, Theatre By The Sea, Bristol Valley Theatre, Pavilion Theatre).

The understudies are MATT DaSILVA and LAUREN ESCHAUSSE.

I LOVE YOU, YOU’RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE will play the following performance schedule: Wednesdays at 7:00pm, Thursdays at 8:00pm, Fridays at 8:00pm, Saturdays at 2:00pm and 8:00pm, and Sundays at 2:00pm and 7:00pm. Tickets are $80 for Wednesday and Sunday evenings, $85 for Thursdays, $90 for Friday evenings, Saturday and Sunday matinees, and $95 for Saturday evenings. Tickets may be purchased by calling 631-261-2900, going online at www.engemantheater.com, or visiting the Engeman Theater Box Office at 250 Main Street, Northport.

The John W. Engeman Theater at Northport is Long Island’s only year-round professional theater company, casting actors from the Broadway talent pool. From curb to curtain, we have made it our business to provide affordable, quality theater in an elegant one-of-a-kind location with outstanding facilities and extraordinary service. The renovated theater offers stadium-style seating, state-of-the-art lighting and sound, a full orchestra pit, and a classic wood-paneled piano lounge with full bar. 

For a complete show schedule and more information, contact the theater directly at 631-261-2900, visit the box office at 250 Main Street, Northport or click the button below.




